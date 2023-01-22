Eagles' quick reinvention between Super Bowl contenders is remarkable. Just ask an All-Pro who was part of both

Charles McDonald
·NFL columnist
·4 min read

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — General manager Howie Roseman captured the feeling while he was walking off the field after his Philadelphia Eagles’ 38-7 rout of the New York Giants Saturday in the divisional round.

“That’s nice! That’s nice!” Roseman repeated out loud to a security guard — and he has a point. Just two years after going 4-11-1 and pressing the reset button on the franchise by firing head coach Doug Pederson and trading quarterback Carson Wentz, the Eagles are headed back to the NFC championship game.

It’s one of the quickest rebuilding jobs in the modern version of the NFL. The Eagles won Super Bowl LII in February 2018, had to find a new franchise quarterback and coach after 2020, and are right back in the Super Bowl mix as a dominant team closing out the 2022 season.

Through a series of shrewd moves, the Eagles have risen from the bottom back to the top in just a two-year span. While a lot of the roster pieces from that team have moved on — only eight players remain from the 2017 roster — they’ve had a few veteran stalwarts stay with the franchise as it regained form.

Like veteran center Jason Kelce, a five-time All-Pro who was a key player on the championship team and has been a huge part of the Eagles' ability to quickly get good again.

“There’s one thing you have to credit Howie Roseman and the Eagles’ front office for,” Kelce said after the game. “We’ve turned things around very quickly, which is something that I don’t think you’ve seen too much from other organizations. I think we keep really good people around.”

A series of shrewd moves has the Eagles on the doorstep of another Super Bowl appearance. One of the things that&#39;s stayed the same: All-Pro center Jason Kelce. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
A series of shrewd moves has the Eagles on the doorstep of another Super Bowl appearance. One of the things that's stayed the same: All-Pro center Jason Kelce. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

This is a far cry from the teams who piddle around at the bottom of the NFL standings and never quite get over the hump — for much longer extended periods of time than the Eagles were “down” between their recent peaks of contention. After hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, the Eagles won nine games three times before this year and only had one losing season.

Still, it’s fairly amazing that the Eagles are in this position. They nailed their new head coaching hire in Nick Sirianni. They found their new starting quarterback in Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, selected wide receiver DeVonta Smith in 2021 and then made a blockbuster trade for receiver A.J. Brown last offseason. They also acquired Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay for just a third- and fifth-round pick three years ago, and signed linebacker Haason Reddick, who had 1.5 sacks on Saturday, last spring in free agency.

Kelce isn’t surprised by how quickly the Eagles were able to form a new superpower amid the intensely competitive NFL.

“We kinda did it quick when we did it with Doug,” Kelce said. “I think we do it well here. We have down years and we move on, it’s not a full sale. We kind of keep some semblance, keep some guys around and important pieces and I think that helps that transition happen a little more. Credit to the front office, (team owner) Jeffrey Lurie, the hires that they’ve made in these transitions have been huge.”

Kelce seems to have this team-building thing figured out: sign the good players and coaches and let them work.

“I mean, look at all the guys we signed here on defense that are making crucial improvements to what we’re doing out there on the field,” Kelce said. “Offensively, we’ve continued to grow and they had the foresight to bring Jalen in here, who has turned into an unbelievable player, and A.J. Brown, who is not a bad guy to bring into the mix.”

The 12th-year center made it seem like it was light work to get back to being the apex predator in the NFL — and based on his experiences with the Eagles, it’s hard to fault him for feeling that way. This team is dominant and they’re more than capable of harnessing all the talent and new additions to this roster and winning another Super Bowl.

Actually doing so is a whole different challenge, but this franchise and organization have shown the rest of the league that rebuilding stretches don’t have to take so long.

“We have a lot of great players and a lot of great coaches.” Kelce said. “It’s not that difficult of a recipe — if you get it right.”

Latest Stories

  • New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL playoff matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL playoff matchup between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

  • Leafs vs. Canadiens: Montembeault and Montreal call-ups shine in win

    Rem Pitlick completed the Montreal Canadiens' comeback with a goal in overtime to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

  • Chiefs beat Jaguars to make AFC title game, but Patrick Mahomes' ankle is a big concern

    The Chiefs are moving on, but the health of their QB was the story.

  • Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston's Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage

  • South Africa scores 29 straight points in beating Canada at HSBC New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — Canada's men had a rough start at the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on Friday, beaten 34-5 by South Africa and 29-14 by Argentina. Second-ranked South Africa recorded 29 straight points en route to the opening Pool D win. The 13th-ranked Canadians regrouped and put on a better show against No. 8 Argentina but conceded three late tries. They were rewarded in their final game of the day, downing No. 12 Spain 12-5. The Canadians open the second day of play against No. 14 Kenya and

  • Purdy, Lawrence, Jones have memorable NFL playoff debuts

    A trio of NFL playoff quarterback newcomers provided some memorable playoff moments. Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones all won in their first career starts in the postseason with performances for the history books. This marked the first time since the 2017 season that three QBs won in their first playoff starts in the same postseason. Purdy started the weekend for San Francisco by throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score in a 41-23 victory over Seattl

  • Canada's Marion Thénault soars to World Cup aerials gold in Quebec

    Canadian aerials skier Marion Thénault won gold on home snow at the World Cup event in Le Relais, Que., on Saturday. The 22-year-old opened with a score of 90.24 on her first jump — best of the round — then secured gold with the highest-scoring jump of the day at 96.23. The Sherbrooke, Que., native won silver in the World Cup opener in Ruka, Finland in December, and she secured an individual top-10 finish in her Olympic debut last February. The gold medal vaults her into first place in the World

  • Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy: Jack Eichel 'not meeting expectations' lately

    Bruce Cassidy is expecting more from star forward Jack Eichel, especially as the Golden Knights battle a number of injuries.

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Okogie, Bridges lead short-handed Suns past Pacers 112-107

    PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Okogie had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Mikal Bridges added 22 points and the short-handed Phoenix Suns won their second straight game, beating the Indiana Pacers 112-107 on Saturday night. Indiana had a chance to tie on its final possession, but Buddy Hield missed a rushed 3-pointer with two seconds left. The Pacers lost despite a triple-double from T.J. McConnell, who had 18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Phoenix and its ragtag roster took an 87-83 lead into the fourth q

  • Thomas, Saad spark Blues in 5-2 win over Predators

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Hachimura discusses trade speculation after 30-point night

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft

  • Canadian rugby women finish 11th while men place 14th at New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — The Canadian women finished the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on a winning note Saturday, thumping Papua New Guinea 44-5 to place 11th. Canada, which came into the tournament in ninth place in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings after two events, got three tries from Bianca Farella and singles from Krissy Scurfield, Nakisa Levale, Fancy Bermudez Chavez, Renee Gonzalez and Shalaya Valenzuela against Papua New Guinea, an invitational side at the tournament. The 13th-rank

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Hyman puts up four points, Oilers down Canucks 4-2 to extend win streak

    VANCOUVER — Zach Hyman had a four-point night and set a new career-high in points Saturday as his surging Edmonton Oilers handed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks a 4-2 loss. Hyman contributed a goal and three assists for the Oilers (27-18-3), while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored and added two helpers, and Connor McDavid had one of each. Leon Draisaitl also scored his 28th of the season. Andrei Kuzmenko and J.T. Miller replied for the Canucks (18-25-3), and Quinn Hughes registered two helpers. Stuar

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the