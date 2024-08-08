Eagles Quarterback Nick Foles Announces Retirement from NFL, Will Play Final Game During Home Opener

"To the fans of the NFL around the world, thank you for making the game so special," the football player said in a video on social media

Wesley Hitt/Getty Nick Foles

Quarterback Nick Foles is officially retiring from the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles during their opener in September.

On Thursday, Aug. 8, the football player, 35, shared the news on social media with a heartfelt video about his decision.

"It's crazy to be in this moment looking at this camera, officially announcing my retirement from the NFL,” Foles said in the video, noting that the sport has been important to him since he was a child.

"It's been such a special privilege to play for Philadelphia, St. Louis, Kansas City, Jacksonville, Chicago and Indianapolis," he continued, reminiscing on his career.

"To the fans of the NFL around the world, thank you for making the game so special. Y'all are the ones that bring the energy in the stadiums,” the athlete said.

He added a special shout-out for Philadelphia Eagles fans: "Thank you for all your support from 2012 when I was drafted to 2017 when I came back. You truly made playing in Philadelphia the most special experience in my football career."

The 11-year NFL player went on to thank his coaches, teammates, his agents and his wife Tori Moore.

"You're the rock of the household. Thank you for guiding our family through the transitions, the conversations we've had before games, week of games. I want to give a special thank you for that,” Foles said of his partner.

Brian Bahr/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Nick Foles

He also mentioned his parents and his faith for guiding him along his journey.

Lastly, Foles shared that he will be using his newfound freedom to "cheer on the next generation of NFL players" and spend time with his three children. "I get to coach their sports. I get to be at their sports, and I also get to help them with homework, get to help them through tantrums, get to be there each and every day," he said of his new chapter.

"This isn't the end. I know," he added as a final remark.

Foles played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2012 to 2014, before rejoining the team in 2017. He led the team to their first Super Bowl victory in 2018 when they defeated the New England Patriots.

The Philadelphia Eagles will honor Foles during their 2024 home opener on Sept. 16 against the Atlanta Falcons.

"Nick Foles always carried himself with the utmost class and integrity, demonstrating through his actions, both on and off the field, what it meant to be a Philadelphia Eagle," said Philadelphia Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie in a statement.

"He was the ultimate competitor, an inspiring teammate, a true representative of our city, and, of course, a Super Bowl Champion. As important as he was under center, it was his positive demeanor, approachability, and kindness toward others that resonated with everyone and continues to speak to his great character," he added, before congratulating Foles on his "celebrated career and retirement."



Read the original article on People.