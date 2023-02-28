Eagles promoting Hurts' QBs coach Johnson to OC

The Philadelphia Eagles are making Brian Johnson, the quarterbacks coach behind Jalen Hurts' progress, their new offensive coordinator.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Johnson's imminent promotion on Tuesday.

The Eagles needed a new OC after Shane Steichen landed the Indianapolis Colts head coach job.

Johnson was coached by Averion Hurts at high school and has remained close with Jalen, Averion's son and the Eagles' quarterback.

Hurts, working with Johnson and Steichen, led the Eagles to the Super Bowl in the 2022 season.

He threw for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns in the regular season, adding another 13 scores on the ground. The Eagles were 14-1 with Hurts starting.