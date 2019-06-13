Eagles promote Andy Weidl to VP of player personnel

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- The Eagles have promoted Andy Weidl to vice president of player personnel to replace Joe Douglas.

Weidl is entering his fourth season with the Eagles and worked in Baltimore with Douglas, who left to become the general manager of the New York Jets.

The team also promoted Ian Cunningham to assistant director of player personnel and added general manager to personnel boss Howie Roseman's title.

Other promotions announced Thursday included: Brandon Brown (director of pro scouting), Bryce Johnson (director of football administration), Katie David (football operations director), Casey Weidl (director of scouting operations), Matt Holland (senior pro scout), Chris Nolan (player personnel scout), Ed Miller (assistant equipment manager), Craig Blake (assistant equipment manager). In addition, Ameena Soliman was hired as player personnel coordinator, Max Gruder was hired as assistant director of pro scouting and James Gilman was hired as quantitative analyst.

