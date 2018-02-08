Eagles players and staff encouraging raucous fans during Super Bowl parade

Thursday is the much-anticipated Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII victory parade, and not surprisingly, the players and staff seem to be having nearly as much fun as the thousands of fans lining the route.

Here’s a roundup of the goings-on (this post will be updated throughout the day):

Things got off to a really early start – this video was apparently taken at 4:30 a.m. ET, as a train full of fans made their way to the city for the fesitivities


And the players were just as happy for the day. Defensive lineman Chris Long became an instant #mood meme when he posted a photo of himself, “parade ready” on social media:


But center Jason Kelce outdid his teammate. We can’t even begin to put this into words. It’s just glorious:


The parade route began at Broad and Pattinson Streets, and is to end at the city’s iconic Museum of Art, best known for the “Rocky Steps” leading up to a courtyard in front of the building.

Players were supposed to stay on buses, but to the chagrin of police, they have not stayed on the buses (language in first video):




Then there’s this guy, though we can all agree it’s a good thing there’s no photo of him…


While coach Doug Pederson may have been letting fans touch the Lombardi Trophy, he was on his bus at some point, and made a nice one-handed grab of a free drink thrown his way:


There are jumbo screens along the parade route, which before it kicked off were showing the Eagles’ win over New England; once the rolling party makes it to the art museum for the presentation, it will show the speeches and celebration.

 

