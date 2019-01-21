Eagles Players Respond to Report Criticizing Carson Wentz: 'None of That Is True'

A number of Philadelphia Eagles players have come to the defense of quarterback and teammate Carson Wentz after an article published on Monday morning by PhillyVoice called the quarterback 'selfish' and 'a problem' in 2018.

All-Pro defensive tackle and team captain Fletcher Cox was one of the first to speak up on social media and praised Wentz's leadership in denial of the report's claims.

"Reading through this Carson Wentz thing and as a leader on this team none of that is true Carson is a great teammate and a great player we are all behind him 100% he's our guy and will come back and prove the world wrong," Cox wrote on Twitter. "If you got a problem feel free to @ me I'll respond."

Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks, tight end Zach Ertz and offensive tackle Lane Johnson also chimed in and threw their support behind Cox's message.

"Don't believe everything you read!!!" Ertz wrote on Twitter. "Carson has been nothing but a GREAT person, GREAT teammate and GREAT leader since Day 1. Our locker room stands behind him all the way. We can't wait to get back to work and be the best team we can be in 2019!"

Wentz even had old teammates speaking up in his defense, including wide receiver Torrey Smith, who played with the Eagles in 2017.

Nate Sudfeld, the Eagles' third-string quarterback in 2018 and likely Wentz's backup if Nick Foles leaves Philadelphia, added in his thoughts Monday afternoon.

"I'm around Carson arguably more than anybody on the team and I feel obligated to say how false and simply wrong the claims made about him are," Sudfeld wrote. "Carson is one of the best leaders and teammates I've been around in my years playing football. He's handled the last two years with such grace and poise and has NEVER put anything above the Philadelphia Eages. Philly is so lucky to have that guy leading the franchise. Can't wait to see him back ballin' on the field."

Wentz missed the Eagles' final games of the 2018 season after suffering a fractured vertebrae on Dec. 13. Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles led Philadelphia's late-season surge and won the final three games of the regular season to put the Eagles back in the playoffs.

The Eagles defeated the Chicago Bears in the wild-card round before losing to the Saints in the divisional round.