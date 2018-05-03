Eagles picked up Doug Pederson's fifth-year option after Super Bowl win

Winning the Super Bowl is pretty good for job security. The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly picked up a fifth-year option on head coach Doug Pederson shortly after the team’s Super Bowl win, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The move shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. Pederson led the Eagles to a 13-3 record in the regular season, and watched as the team stormed all the way to the Super Bowl without quarterback Carson Wentz.

Pederson’s original deal with Philadelphia was slated for four years. He was set to coach the Eagles through the 2019 season. After the team picked up his fifth-year option, Pederson will remain at the helm in Philadelphia through 2020.

The Eagles will enter Pederson’s third season on the job as the defending Super Bowl champs. As long as the team doesn’t suffer a massive drop-off, Pederson should continue to see extra years added to that contract as 2020 approaches.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson had his option picked up for the 2020 season. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

More from Yahoo Sports:

