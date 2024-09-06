Feb 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; FS1 play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle during the game between the UCLA Bruins and the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We got the first game of the 2024 NFL season under our belts, and now it's time for Game 2, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers to play in Brazil on Friday, with an exclusive streaming-only game on Peacock. That's right, two primetime NFL games in two days.

And if you’re here, you might be wondering: who’s that on the mic for the call? That’s what we’re here for, and we’ll answer it.

That would be Noah Eagle doing the play-by-play, Todd Blackledge as analyst, and Kaylee Hartung will be reporting from the sideline.

That's it! Enjoy the game!

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Eagles-Packers announcers: Who's calling the 2024 Week 1 game in Brazil on Peacock?