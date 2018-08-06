Eagles keep brain trust in Philadelphia, extend Doug Pederson and Howie Roseman through 2022

Add another piece of evidence to the idea that winning a franchise’s first Super Bowl will do wonders for your job security.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Sunday that they had signed both head coach Doug Pederson and executive VP of football operations Howie Roseman to five-year contract extensions, keeping the brain trust in Philly through the 2022 season.

#Eagles have signed Howie Roseman and Doug Pederson to contract extensions through the 2022 season. #FlyEaglesFly 📰: https://t.co/dpbENwwE8f pic.twitter.com/WmZrMXzEre — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 5, 2018





Such a move comes as no surprise, as the pair’s value was quite apparent during the Eagles’ championship last year. Roseman’s dealings have landed the team a truckload of talent over the last few years from multiple sources. Along with drafting Carson Wentz in 2016, the Eagles brought in free agents like Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles and receiver Alshon Jeffery and traded for cornerback Ronald Darby and defensive tackle Tim Jernigan.

The team also overcame significant injuries to win the Super Bowl under Pederson, most notably when Wentz tore his ACL in Week 14.

“They’re both risk-takers. It’s part of our culture, we never want to lose that,” Eagles CEO Jeffrey Lurie said while addressing the media. “They’re also smart, they have an ability to relate well when it comes time to dealing with players, other coaches, other personnel. Just a terrific way of relating. It’s something special.”

Howie Roseman (left) and Doug Pederson (middle) turned a Super Bowl win into plenty of stability with the Eagles. (AP Photo)

While both Pederson and Roseman both got their NFL starts with the Eagles, Pederson as an offensive quality control coordinator and Roseman as an intern, there have been times in recent history in which their relationship with the Eagles has been quite fraught.

Pederson actually left the team after a stint as quarterbacks coach in 2013, following fired head coach Andy Reid to the Kansas City Chiefs as the team’s offensive coordinator and later returning as head coach before the 2016-17 season. Roseman has worked for the Eagles during his entire career as an NFL executive, but his marginalization during the team’s Chip Kelly era was well-documented.

That’s all in the past now, as the pair are positioned to lead the Eagles for years to come.

