Eagles-Giants playoff game briefly delayed after first down chains broke

The backup chains took a while to untangle on the sidelines on Saturday night during the Eagles-Giants game. (AP/Jonathan Bachman)

The Philadelphia Eagles-New York Giants divisional round playoff game was briefly delayed in the first quarter on Saturday night after an “administrative stoppage.”

The issue, however, was one that isn’t seen very often — especially in the postseason.

A chain broke on the first down marker on the sidelines of Lincoln Financial Field.

Taking a quick break to fix the 1st down chains. 🛠 pic.twitter.com/iRebH00TCH — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 22, 2023

The backup chains weren’t in great shape, either. The chains were wrapped around the two yard markers in a less-than-organized fashion, which led to an even longer delay. Those chains had to be taped, too.

The 1st down chains were broken, so officials brought out the backup chains, and it took just a little bit to unravel them 😅 Ready to go now! pic.twitter.com/sSES5w4hri — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 22, 2023

Thankfully, the delay didn’t last more than a few minutes. The Giants were just one play into their opening drive of the game when play was stopped. They kept rolling as if nothing happened, but that drive was later stopped just across midfield.

Hopefully the backup chain holds.