Eagles fans give Doug Pederson huge ovation in return to Philly

Liz Roscher
·3 min read

If you know anything about Philadelphia Eagles fans, it's that they have no mercy. They will boo anyone they thinks deserves it, and for any reason. Former players who left in a huff? Absolutely. Former players who were traded and had no say in their departure? Sure. Imaginary characters that don't live up to the crowd's expectations? Yup. Just ask Santa Claus.

But what about coaches? Perhaps a coach who won the Eagles their one and only Super Bowl? Would they boo him?

Turns out the answer is no.

Doug Pederson, the head coach who helped bring the Lombardi Trophy to Philly at the end of the 2017 season with the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl championship, returned to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday for the first time since being fired in Jan. 2021. He came as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and since Eagles fans are Eagles fans, people wondered if they'd boo Pederson. Turns out no worrying was needed. On Sunday, when he walked out with the Jags and was shown on the jumbotron, the crowd stood up and erupted in cheers.

Would Eagles fans really have booed Doug Pederson?

In truth, there was no chance Eagles fans were going to boo Pederson. He did for Philadelphia what no other coach has been able to do in the Super Bowl era. He brought the Lombardi Trophy to Philly, down Broad Street and all the way to the Linc. He had the cojones to let Nick Foles run the Philly Special, a top 5 all-time Super Bowl play. He'll never have to buy another drink in Eastern Pennsylvania again. He's a hero and always will be.

It's true that things were not great at the end of Pederson's run with the Eagles at the end of the 2020 season. Quarterback Carson Wentz was bad and had been benched. No one really believed Jalen Hurts had the ability to step up and be a real QB1. Games felt scattered, with no real philosophy or driving force beyond "win." The Eagles finished 4-11 and no one was happy.

It was still a surprise when Pederson was fired, since the Eagles had spent just one season seriously struggling (and the guy had recently led the Eagles to a Super Bowl championship), but he wasn't run out of town on a rail. Eagles fans weren't chasing his family's moving truck with torches and pitchforks until it left the city limits. Between Wentz and the losing, something had to change.

And now Pederson has come back on his own terms, with a young Jags team thirsty for not just success, but true leadership (and also a coach who doesn't kick his own players). If he and the Jags beat the Eagles on Sunday, all of that goodwill will evaporate for awhile, but he'll still be an Eagles legend at the Linc.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars and head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles talk during pregame at Lincoln Financial Field on October 02, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars and head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles talk during pregame at Lincoln Financial Field on October 02, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

