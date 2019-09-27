Eagles fans' 'Dallas sucks' chants drown out Michael Irvin, draw laughs from Carson Wentz

Philadelphia Eagles fans are having themselves a week.

As a quick recap: the Penn dean of admissions made his loyalties known Sunday on national TV, a man dragged Nelson Agholor on local news after helping save children from a burning building and another Eagles fan showed up to Thursday’s game with a perfectly placed Phillie Phanatic tattoo.

And now this.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[Watch NFL games on your phone for FREE with the Yahoo Sports app]

After the Eagles finished off a much-needed win against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Thursday night, a pack of Eagles fans stayed behind to throw some shade at NFL Network analyst and former Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin.

Eagles fans chanting “COWBOYS SUCK! COWBOYS SUCK!” at Michael Irvin on an NFL Network set at Lambeau Field is so beautiful and so on brand. pic.twitter.com/VYs2hFRhDW — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 27, 2019

The fans started with a “Cowboys suck” chant while Irvin sat on the set. They took it even further when Carson Wentz joined the crew for a live postgame interview.

Wentz can’t even get through a thought and acknowledged “my fans,” who were packed into the section directly in front of the crew.

Eagles fans are undefeated. pic.twitter.com/arT0lJ3j2N — Dennis Chambers (@DennisChambers_) September 27, 2019

Story continues

Later in the seven-minute interview, fans booed as Irvin asked Wentz if it was a statement game and they continued “Dallas sucks” chants as the quarterback answered. They transitioned to “Carson Wentz” chants and “MVP” with more booing as Irvin could barely be heard on the TV mics.

The Eagles (2-2) kept pace with the Cowboys (3-0) in the NFC East standings with the win over previously undefeated Green Bay. The Packers had a chance to tie the game late, but the Eagles’ defense held four times on the 1-yard line and Nigel Bradham picked off a pass with 30 second left.

Wentz had only 160 passing yards, but threw three touchdowns with zero interceptions. Excited about a win, he also got a good laugh from his similarly exuberant fans.

Though we’d like to say it’s peak Philadelphia ... it’s probably not.

[H/T For the Win]

Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles' fans do what they can. (Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: