Eagles fan trolls Patriots by flying banner of Super Bowl 52 score over Gillette Stadium

An anonymous Eagles fan created a banner that read, "41-33 Philly Philly SB LII."

The Eagles and Patriots have been taking jabs at each other as the two face off for the first time since Super Bowl 52, but it appears one fan got in on the fun.

According to NBC Sports, an anonymous Eagles fan paid $1,000 to fly a plane over Gillette Stadium prior to kickoff of Thursday's preseason game with a banner that read, "41-33 Philly Philly SB LII."

Take a look:

That wasn't the only reminder of the Eagles' Super Bowl win, though.

Earlier this week, an Eagles fan took a jab at the Patriots by putting up a billboard right outside Gillette Stadium of a drawing that shows Tom Brady getting sacked and Nick Foles catching the Lombardi Trophy.

