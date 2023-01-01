Eagles DE Josh Sweat hospitalized with neck injury after head-on collision vs. Saints

Jason Owens
·1 min read
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat is carted off the field after being injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Josh Sweat was hospitalized on Sunday with a neck injury. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was hospitalized with a neck injury after a collision Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

The injury took place early in the first quarter when Sweat dove to tackle fullback Adam Prentice. Sweat hit Prentice's body with the crown of his helmet. He fell face first on the ground and remained prone as medical staff took the field to tend to him.

Athletic trainers stabilized Sweat on a stretcher then placed him on a cart as his teammates took knees around him on the field. Sweat was able to move his arms and legs as he received medical attention. Fans chanted his name as he left the field.

The Eagles later announced that Sweat had been taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons with a neck injury. They confirmed that he had movement in all of his extremities.

Sweat, 25, is having a career season after a breakout campaign in 2021 earned his first Pro-Bowl berth. In 15 games, he has 11 sacks, a forced fumble and returned an interception for a touchdown. He's one of four players with nine or more sacks for a 13-2 Eagles team that entered Sunday with the NFL's best record.

