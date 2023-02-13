Eagles DB owns up to defensive holding call vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl: ‘I tugged his jersey’

Super Bowl LVII — a 38-35 Chiefs win — came down to the wire, with the Kansas City Chiefs kicking the go-ahead (and ultimately game-winning) field goal with 8 seconds left.

But a few plays before that kick, the Chiefs faced a critical third down at the Philadelphia 15-yard line. It was just after the two-minute warning, and the Eagles were down to their last timeout.

The score: 35-35.

By now, you likely know, there was a controversial defensive holding call that gave the Chiefs the first down and extended the drive. Some fans questioned if it was fair for the game to swing on such a borderline call, but the man involved was not one of them.

“It was a holding,” Bradberry said, per NFL Network and the Associated Press. (The quote was also relayed on ESPN’s postgame broadcast.) “I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide.”

Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was also asked about the play and if he felt he was held, to which he answered: “Oh yes, 100%.”

Here’s how Carl Cheffers, the referee, explained the play to a pool reporter after the game.

“The receiver went to the inside and he was attempting to release to the outside,” said Cheffers. “The defender grabbed the jersey with his right hand and restricted him from releasing to the outside. So, therefore, we called defensive holding.”

The part of the play that merited the flag?

“The grabbing of the jersey that restricted his free release to the outside,” Cheffers said. “It was a clear case of a jersey grab that caused restriction.

“That’s what we’re looking for, those kind of restrictions in those kind of routes that put the receiver at a disadvantage.”

For those who might need a refresher, here was the full situation.

KC faced a third-and-8 just after the two-minute warning. With a conversion, the Chiefs could run down the clock and kick a game-winning field goal as time expired. With a stand, the Eagles would get the ball back with around 90 seconds left, likely down a field goal.

Story continues

Patrick Mahomes attempted a pass to Smith-Schuster down the left side of the field. The wide receiver appeared to be somewhat slowed breaking out of his route, and Mahomes immediately pointed to the spot, as if to signal a flag should be thrown.

Another look at the James Bradberry holding call



Was it the right decision to call this or was this too big of a moment?

pic.twitter.com/5tml59HdGW — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 13, 2023

It was, and the Chiefs were awarded a first down. They ran down the clock and kicked the field goal with 8 seconds left, which ultimately marked the game’s final score.