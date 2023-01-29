How the Eagles' 'crazy' and loud fans can be a nightmare for 49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy

Martin Frank, Delaware News Journal
·7 min read

PHILADELPHIA − It's not so much that the Eagles' fans are loud and boisterous.

They are all that, and more.

But the atmosphere could resemble a nonstop party when 70,000 fans pack Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday to watch the Eagles play in the NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, with the winner advancing to the Super Bowl.

And while the fans have nothing to do with the success and precision of Jalen Hurts' passes, or his ability to elude 49ers tacklers, they could have plenty to do with unnerving the 49ers, especially their 23-year-old rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.

The Eagles earned this advantage by having the best record in the NFC, going 14-3.

Sure, Purdy has become an amazing story, the 262nd and last pick of the 2022 NFL draft, the spot dubbed "Mr. Irrelevant." But Purdy has been hardly irrelevant as he worked his way up from third-string quarterback when the season started to lead the 49ers to seven consecutive wins and the conference championship game.

But Purdy has played in only two road games in his brief career, and it's safe to say nothing that will resemble what he'll experience at the Linc.

It's something that Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon saw from the opposing side the last time the Eagles hosted an NFC championship game. That was on Jan. 21, 2018, when the Eagles buried the Minnesota Vikings 38-7.

Gannon, who was the Vikings’ defensive backs coach back then, was asked if he thought the fans affected the game.

"I really did," Gannon said. "In warmups, a guy that I was coaching, he looked at me with a look in his eye like, 'Whoa.' I said, 'Whoa' back. You could feel the energy, and it's awesome. This is one of the best atmospheres that you're going to get in the National Football League, and obviously being the championship game, it'll be heightened.

"It's a big advantage for us."

Philadelphia Eagles fans with a sign &quot;It's a Philly Thing&quot; on it during the NFL divisional round playoff football game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles fans with a sign "It's a Philly Thing" on it during the NFL divisional round playoff football game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia.

ROAD TO SUPER BOWL: NFL playoff bracket heading into championship weekend

CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTIONS: Who wins NFC and AFC title games to reache Super Bowl 57?

KEEP YOUR EYES ON: One X-factor (non-QB) for each team in conference championships

But don't just take Gannon's word for it.

There's also Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. The 36-year-old is in his 13th NFL season after joining the Eagles in late November.

Suh has played in two Super Bowls, meaning that he has been on the winning team in two NFC championship games − both on the road. The first came in the 2018 season when the Los Angeles Rams beat the Saints in New Orleans, a notoriously loud domed stadium. The second was in the 2020 season when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, one of the most storied venues in pro sports.

Suh said neither compared with what he experienced last Saturday night when the Eagles beat the Giants 38-7 in an NFC Divisional Round game.

In fact, Suh went back to his college days at Nebraska 15 years ago for a comparison, back when the Cornhuskers were still among the elite college football programs.

"The atmosphere here is one of a kind," Suh said. "I equate it very similarly to Nebraska football and one of those special places. You go (to Nebraska) and you know you’re going to get the best from their fans. (Eagles fans are) maybe not as nice as Nebraska fans, but without question, a great group."

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, one of seven players on the current 53-man roster to have played in the NFC championship game for the Eagles five years ago, said it definitely affected the Vikings.

"Absolutely, especially against their offense," Cox said. "If the crowd is loud, they have to go silent cadence the whole time, and that’s what we want. We want them not to be able to get their calls in, not get their checks in, and that’s the advantage of playing in Philly."

Loud from the start

Safety Anthony Harris, who is on the Eagles' practice squad, was a starting safety for the Vikings in that game. He confirmed that the crowd took the Vikings out of the game.

Minnesota scored first in that game, taking a 7-0 lead. But then the Eagles tied the game on Patrick Robinson's 50-yard interception return for a touchdown later in the first quarter.

The Eagles were leading 14-7 late in the second quarter, and the Vikings were driving, hoping to tie the game before halftime. That's when Derek Barnett sacked quarterback Case Keenum, forcing a fumble that Brandon Graham recovered at the Eagles' 24-yard line.

The Eagles eventually scored off the turnover, taking a 21-7 lead at halftime, and Harris knew the Vikings were done.

"I remember coming into that week, we wanted to try to take the crowd out of the game," Harris said. "I remember we were doing that for a moment, going down and scoring, and kind of taking the air out of the place for a little bit.

An American flag is displayed on the field during the national anthem before the NFC championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia.
An American flag is displayed on the field during the national anthem before the NFC championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia.

"I remember the Eagles responded with an interception, and as soon as it hit (Robinson's) hands, the place lit up. You understand from that point on, that it's going to be a long day."

It went beyond the fact that the Vikings had to go to a silent count, using either a signal from the quarterback or the offensive guard to tell the center when to snap the ball.

Heck, it can get so loud when the Eagles have the ball that the Eagles have to use a silent count. Eagles center Jason Kelce admitted that was the case at times against the Giants last Saturday night.

"As an offense, you always want the crowd not to be loud, mainly for communication purposes," Kelce said. "There's a lot going on before the snap, and (the noise) hinders the offense quite a bit. But we've used silent cadence even before the divisional round (at home).

"Our fans are known to be pretty loud, and there are certain circumstances where they're going to be extra loud."

For Kelce, he hopes that's especially true when the 49ers have the ball.

Changes coming?

But how much longer will that last?

The NFL was going to move the AFC championship game to a neutral site in Atlanta if the matchup was the Buffalo Bills against the Kansas City Chiefs. That's because the Bills' game against Cincinnati on Dec. 26 was postponed, then canceled, when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest. That prevented Buffalo from having a chance at the best record in the AFC.

More than 50,000 tickets had been sold in the first 24 hours for that potential game − and that was before the Bills lost their Divisional Round game to the Bengals, thus making the switch moot.

Still, the NFL no doubt saw the ticket sales and the potential for neutral site conference championship games in a warm-weather, or domed environment, where fans of one team can sit on one side of the stadium and fans of the other team on the other side.

There are no plans for that scenario as of now, but it could be a matter of time. And that prospect does not please Kelce.

"I would assume they’re doing that because it makes more money," Kelce said. "But I think obviously a big part of the regular season being important is this bye week and the home field that you get. I think one of the really cool things about football is that the regular season is very important. You only get so many opportunities. You don’t get 80 games (82 in the NBA and NHL), or what does baseball get, 162?

"The (weather) plays a difference. Every game shouldn’t be 70 or 80 degrees and sunny. In football, it’s not a series. It’s what team is better on that day."

And that includes having the home-field advantage.

Contact Martin Frank at mfrank@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter @Mfranknfl.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Philadelphia Eagles crazy fans can be nightmare for 49ers Brock Purdy

Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a

  • Dinwiddie scores 36, Mavs top Suns 99-95 after Doncic hurt

    PHOENIX (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points, Dorian Finney-Smith added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 99-95 on Thursday night despite losing All-Star guard Luka Doncic to a sprained ankle early in the game. Dinwiddie's hot shooting helped the Mavs thrive without Doncic, who limped to the locker room early in the first quarter and didn't return. The veteran guard shot 10 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. He also ma

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets

    SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie

  • Canada's Para star Mark Arendz races to fourth world championship title of the week

    ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Canadian Paralympic star Mark Arendz captured his third consecutive world championship title in the men's standing skate-ski race, highlighting a three-medal day for Canada on Saturday. Natalie Wilkie and Collin Cameron each skied to silver medals. Arendz, a 12-time Paralympic medallist from Hartsville, P.E.I., has captured four medals this week, logging countless miles up and down the hilly Swedish tracks. He partly credited his indulgence of a burger for dinner on Friday ni

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • The Bruins' path to becoming the best team in NHL history

    The Bruins are on pace for an NHL record 66 wins and 140 points.

  • Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win

    EDMONTON — Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers headed into their all-star break hiatus on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each had a goal and two assists, and Evander Kane and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (28-18-4) who have gone 7-0-1 in their last eight games leading into a break that sees them idle until Feb. 7. Jason Dickinson, Jonathan Toews and T

  • Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Noting he continues to make “much progress” in his recovery, Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak since the Bills’ season ended and because he needed time to recover and

  • Reinhart, Panthers rally for wild 4-3 win against Bruins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak put the Bruins in front with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a game. Flor

  • Duchene's goal, assist lead Predators to 6-4 win over Devils

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored a third-period goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Cody Glass, Cole Smith, Mikael Granlund, Filip Forsberg and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which has won three straight and five of six heading into the All-Star break. Juuse Saros stopped 36 shots and Juuso Parssinen added two assists. Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Devils, who lost in regu

  • Vikings interview assistant Mike Pettine for DC vacancy

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed internal candidate Mike Pettine on Wednesday for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Pettine served as assistant head coach this season under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell. The 56-year-old Pettine has 19 seasons of experience as an NFL coach, including three stints as a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets (2009-12), Buffalo (2013) and Green Bay (2018-20). Pettine was the head coach for Cleveland for two years from 2014-15. O'Connell

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: 'It was my decision' to play with ACL injury

    After the Canucks announced that Ilya Mikheyev would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered in preseason, the forward took to the social media to clear the air.

  • McVay, LA Rams hire former Jets OC Mike LaFleur

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams hired former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur on Friday to join Sean McVay's quest to fix one of the least productive offenses in the league. LaFleur spent the past two years with the Jets in his first stint as an NFL offensive coordinator, but New York struggled statistically in both years while missing the playoffs twice. He parted ways with the Jets (7-10) three days after the regular season ended. LaFleur will follow in the footsteps of

  • Flames rebound with impressive 5-2 win over Kraken

    SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman each had a goal and two assists, and the Calgary Flames topped the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. Calgary rebounded impressively after getting surprisingly routed at home a day earlier in a 5-1 setback to lowly Chicago. The Flames topped the Kraken for the second straight time in Seattle, took two of three in the season series and headed into their All-Star break on a high note. Lindholm deflected a pass from Toffoli at 7:16 of

  • Russia's path to 2024 Olympics takes shape, Ukraine objects

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia's path to sending a team to the Paris Olympics next year became clearer on Thursday amid fierce objections from Ukraine. The International Olympic Committee indicated on Wednesday it favors officially neutral teams from Russia and its ally Belarus at the 2024 Olympics despite a plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to exclude them entirely. A day later, Russia and Belarus were invited to compete at the Asian Games, a key Olympic qualifier. Russia n