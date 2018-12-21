Eagles coach Doug Pederson says Carson Wentz is 'our quarterback in the future'

Coach Doug Pederson reinforced the Eagles' commitment to franchise quarterback Carson Wentz on Friday, despite injuries that have hindered the 25-year-old's last two seasons.

Pederson indicated Wentz will be the starting quarterback when he's healthy again. Wentz missed last week's game against the Rams and will be sidelined against the Texans. He is considered "week to week" while he deals with a stress fracture in his back. Backup Nick Foles led Philadelphia to a 30-23 victory over Los Angeles.

“I can stand here and say that Carson is our quarterback,” Pederson told reporters Friday, via the team website. “He’s our quarterback in the future. That’s why we drafted him."

Pederson went on to give Foles credit for coming in and leading the Eagles in Wentz's absence, but he reiterated Foles' success won't take away form Wentz's future with the organization. Foles led Philadelphia to its first Super Bowl championship after Wentz went down last season with a knee injury in December, and now he's in a similar position this year as Wentz recovers from his back issue.

"It’s also why we have Nick here as a backup, as a veteran player to — I don’t want to say bail us out, but to come in and execute the offense," Pederson said. "I think we just continue to reconfirm that with Carson and let him know that. Continue to say, ‘Hey, listen you’re going to be here for a long time, have a long career.’ We just have to commit to that and communicate that to him and let that kind of sink in."

The Eagles are 7-7 heading into Sunday's matchup against the Texans (10-4). Philadelphia is sitting second in the NFC East, one game behind the Cowboys.