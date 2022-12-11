Eagles clinch playoff spot as two stars reach rare mark in milestone win over Giants

Martin Frank, Delaware News Journal
·3 min read

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. − The celebration was somewhat muted on the field.

That's because the Eagles have much bigger goals than just clinching a playoff spot, which they did by beating the New York Giants 48-22 on Sunday.

The Eagles (12-1) still have the NFC East title on their radar, along with the top overall seed in the NFC playoffs, which would mean a first-round bye.

But it was a necessary first step, and the Eagles achieved it like they have throughout most of the season, by burying an overmatched opponent early.

Miles Sanders rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns, A.J. Brown had 70 yards receiving, including a 33-yard TD, and DeVonta Smith added a 41-yard TD.

In the process, both Sanders and Brown passed the 1,000-yard mark in rushing and receiving, respectively. It's the first time an Eagle had reached either milestone since 2014.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the first quarter against the New York Giants.
RAVENS: Turn to 3rd-string QB in win vs. Steelers. Meet the rookie

The defense held Saquon Barkley to 28 yards on 9 carries. The Eagles also sacked Giants quarterbacks 7 times, led by Brandon Graham with 3, including a strip-sack in the fourth quarter.

Jalen Hurts led all of it. He completed 21 of 31 passes for 217 yards and 2 TDs. He also rushed for 77 yards on 7 carries, including a 10-yard touchdown run.

The Eagles took an early 21-0 lead as Sanders scored from 3 yards out on the first drive, then Hurts hit DeVonta Smith for 41 yards, connecting on a 4th-and-7. Hurts and Brown hooked up from 33 yards, coming on the first play after Giants punter Jamie Gillan was called for an illegal kick.

Then the Giants benefitted from the Eagles' punting unit as a punt block enabled New York to take over at the Eagles' 15. Daniel Jones then completed a 2-yard TD pass to Isaiah Hodgins with 2:57 remaining in the half.

But the Eagles answered with a 29-yard field goal from Jake Elliott with 58 seconds left.

The onslaught continued into the second half as the Eagles opened the second half with a field goal. The Giants answered with a touchdown to pull within 27-14 with 5:40 left in the third quarter.

But the Eagles took over from there. Hurts' 10-yard TD run on a quarterback draw up the middle made it 34-14. Then Sanders scored from 40 yards out with 6:01 left to make it 41-14. Then Graham sacked Jones' backup, Tyrod Taylor, forcing a fumble that the Eagles recovered at the Giants' 23.

By this point, Hurts and most of the starters were out of the game. So Gardner Minshew led the brief scoring drive, which was capped by Boston Scott's 3-yard TD run with 3:09 left.

That was more than enough for the Eagles.

Jalen Hurts, quarterback for the Eagles runs the ball in the first half as the Philadelphia Eagles come to East Rutherford, NJ to face their division rivals, the New York Giants on December 11, 2022.
Two milestones in two plays

Brown and Sanders came into the game needing 50 and 76 yards, respectively, for 1,000 yards for the season. They got there on successive plays in the third quarter.

On 2nd-and-10 from the Giants 47, Hurts hit Brown for 9 yards, giving him 1,001 for the season. It's his third time over 1,000 yards in his four NFL seasons. On the next play, Sanders gained 15 yards, giving him 1,012. He since added to that total.

For Sanders, it's his first time over 1,000 yards in his four seasons. His previous best was 867 yards in 2020. Sanders is at 1,068 yards. Brown is at 1,020. His career high is 1,075 in 2020 when he was with the Tennessee Titans.

The milestones for the Eagles are rare as well. The Eagles' last 1,000-yard receiver was Jeremy Maclin in 2014 when he had 1,318 yards. It was the same year as the Eagles' last 1,000-yard rusher in LeSean McCoy, who had 1,319 yards.

Contact Martin Frank at mfrank@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter @Mfranknfl.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Eagles rout Giants, ciinch playoff spot as 2 stars reach rare mark

