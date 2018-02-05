Eagles beat Patriots in epic Super Bowl LII

MINNEAPOLIS – In the wildest shootout in Super Bowl history, unheralded Nick Foles outdueled legendary Tom Brady to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl title, defeating the New England Patriots 41-33.

Foles went 28-for-43 passing for 373 yards and three touchdowns, including leading a come-from-behind, game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. A backup most of the season to Carson Wentz, Foles was particularly brilliant when it mattered the most, on third (10 of 16) and fourth downs (2 of 2) in clutch situations. He even caught a touchdown pass at the end of the first half.

New England somehow lost despite never punting. Brady, seeking his sixth championship, broke his own Super Bowl record for most passing yards with 505. He went 28 for 48 and tossed three touchdowns.

Brady was brilliant.

It was Foles who was the champion and Super Bowl MVP, though.

“I felt calm,” Foles said afterward. “We have such a great group of guys. Great coaching staff. We felt confident coming in.”

[Yahoo Store: Get your Philadelphia Eagles championship gear here!]

Trailing for the first time in the game, 33-32 with 9:26 left in the fourth quarter, Foles led the Philly offense on a legendary game-winning drive. It included converting twice on third down and once on fourth down, often by the smallest of margins. It ended with a six-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Zach Ertz, who leapt across the goal line.

Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback Nick Foles catches a touchdown pass in Super Bowl LII. (Reuters) More

Ertz lost the ball on contact with the field just after he crossed the goal line. Replay ruled it a catch, determining he had made a football move and became a runner therefore the play was dead when the ball crossed the plane of the end zone.