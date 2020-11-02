Eagles beat hapless Cowboys despite brutal night from Carson Wentz

In perhaps the best case yet for full-season flex scheduling, the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 23-9 on Sunday.

In a game set up for Carson Wentz to get things right against the Cowboys’ 27th-ranked defense, the Eagles instead survived a mistake-laden night from their struggling quarterback.

Wentz turned the ball over four times but added a pair of touchdown passes to beat a Cowboys team that failed to find the end zone.

While Wentz upped his league-leading turnover tally to 15, the Cowboys struggled to move the ball at all with third-string rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci. DiNucci played like a seventh-round rookie making his unexpected NFL debut.

Otherwise, as expected.

Wentz’s four turnovers against a Dallas defense that entered the night with a league-worst three takeaways for the entire season were not. Even amid an ugly season playing behind a battered and injured offensive line.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles flicks an incomplete pass while under pressure from Randy Gregory #94 of the Dallas Cowboys in the third quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on November 01, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) More

With the win, the Eagles improved to 3-4-1, which is good enough to retain sole possession of first place in the NFC East. But the result did little to quell concerns around a franchise quarterback whose play would have gotten a lot of less-pedigreed quarterbacks benched by now.

For the Cowboys, who fell to 2-6, it was another abysmal effort in a season that’s flown completely off the rails.

Wentz finished the night completing 15 of 27 pass attempts for 123 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He took four sacks and fumbled twice, losing both of them. His first interception and third turnover of the first half saw him force a deep ball into double coverage in the end zone on first down from the 34 yard line with 2:14 remaining before halftime.

There was no reason to throw that pass. It’s a mistake — like many he’s made — that can’t be blamed on the litany of Eagles injuries.

