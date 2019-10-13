Eagles attempt worst fake field goal of the year against Vikings

The Philadelphia Eagles had a really tough time against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, down 24-10 before halftime and trying to salvage anything after miraculously intercepting the ball after it bounced off of Stefon Diggs’ chest.

Did anyone think the Eagles’ plans would include the absolute worst fake field goal attempt of the season? Probably not, but that’s what happened.

The Eagles had a chance to put some points on the board after the interception, and sent out the field goal unit on 4th and 4 at the Minnesota 21 yard line. Points were points, right? Besides, the Eagles would be getting the ball back after halftime. Just take the easy points and move on.

That is not what happened. What happened was... well... it’s almost incomprehensible. The Eagles tried to fake a field goal and it really didn’t work. It went as badly as it possibly could have.

Absolutely phenomenal awareness from Anthony Harris on this play. Incredible -- Everson Griffen picks off Jake Elliott on a fake FG attempt pic.twitter.com/VNzS11eeZR — Arif Hasan, but spooky 👻 (@ArifHasanNFL) October 13, 2019

Kicker Jake Elliott, looking like he was being forced at gunpoint to try this play, pulled back with the ball and tentatively tried to throw it. He threw it at a guy in an Eagles uniform, but unfortunately he had several Vikings players around him. The ball glanced off of Dallas Goedert’s hand and into the waiting arms Everson Griffen.

There was really no reason for Eagles head coach Doug Pederson to attempt a fake there. He had nearly assured points and would be getting the ball back in the second half. There was essentially no way he could have scored a touchdown on that play, especially with no timeouts left. And if the Eagles were going to go for it on fourth down why not put it in the hands of Carson Wentz, the actual quarterback who has some experience with passing, instead of Jake Elliott, who is not a passer but in fact a kicker?

Pederson had no regrets, though. According to Fox Sports’ Pam Oliver during the broadcast, Pederson told her "We got the look that we wanted. I thought it would work and I would do it again."

Eagles fans might want a word with him about that.

Was that a one man route? — Zoo With Roy (@zoowithroy) October 13, 2019

There’s a difference between aggressive and stupid. You can decide which that was — BleedingGreenNation (@BleedingGreen) October 13, 2019

You. are. getting. the. ball. back. — John Barchard (@JohnBarchard) October 13, 2019

Doug was like let’s go with a fake FG instead of the pts to end the half #Eagles pic.twitter.com/0IIkblddRN — 𝐁𝐎𝐃𝐄𝐆𝐀𝐁𝐔𝐋𝐋𝐘 (@waheedstheWorst) October 13, 2019

I want the Eagles to win simply so we don't have to hear about that fake FG — DUBBY (@DubDotDUBBY) October 13, 2019

Jake Elliott tried to fake out the Minnesota Vikings. It was not a smart play. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

