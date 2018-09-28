Eagles' Chris Long will donate a fourth of his salary to educational program

Eagles defensive end Chris Long will continue to support educational programs in Philadelphia. The two-time Super Bowl champion announced Friday he will be donating one-quarter of his pay to an early literacy program in the city.

"Big news!" Long said, in part, via Twitter. "We are continuing our commitment to education this season with the launch of First Quarter for Literacy! I’m donating a quarter of my salary and teaming up with the @PhillySJUnited to support #Philly’s @Readby4th campaign and make sure we do our part to develop strong readers by 4th grade."

Long has set a goal to get at least 75,000 books to children, and later said they have already collected 27,500 with the help of United Way and other donations, including teammates Fletcher Cox.

Big news! We are continuing our commitment to education this this season with the launch of First Quarter for Literacy! I'm donating a quarter of my salary and teaming up with the @PhillySJUnited to support #Philly's @Readby4th campaign and make sure we do our part [cont 1 of 3]

to develop strong readers by 4th grade. Did you know that if kids are reading on grade level by the start of 4th grade, they are much more likely to succeed in school, graduate on time, and go on to earn more throughout their lives.

[cont 3 of 3] Help us get as many books to kids who need them! Learn more about our #FirstQuarterforLiteracy drive, and how you can team up with us to #makeadifference at https://t.co/4up4couYa8

Last season, Long donated his entire regular-season salary, $1 million, to educational charities.