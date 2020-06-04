Eagles announce team complex and stadium will be open to limited employees Monday

The Philadelphia Eagles are going back to the office ... well, some of them. The team announced it would open up its complex and stadium to limited employees starting Monday.

The news comes hours after the NFL told teams coaching staffs can return to facilities Friday. While the Eagles have told coaches to work remotely, some employees will be allowed to return to the team’s facility Monday.

The majority of Eagles employees will still work from home. The team will follow state and local guidelines while reopening, which means no more than 100 people can be at NovaCare Complex and Lincoln Financial Field at the same time.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"We have been planning for and will begin a phased approach of gradually returning a limited number of employees to the NovaCare Complex and Lincoln Financial Field beginning Monday, June 8 in compliance with the state and local guidelines, NFL policies, and in consultation with medical experts. While the majority of our employees will continue to work from home, the virtual collaboration over the past three months has proven that the contributions and value of our employees is not dependent upon their physical presence at the facility.”

The city of Philadelphia will move to its “yellow” phase Friday, opening the door for Eagles employees to return to the team’s complex.

While the NFL gave the green light for coaches to return to team facilities, the league hasn’t addressed when players can show up for camp. Only players currently rehabbing from injuries are allowed at team facilities at this time.

More from Yahoo Sports: