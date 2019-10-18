Eagles' Alshon Jeffery thinks report with anonymous source criticizing Carson Wentz sounds 'made up'

Eagles players aren't taking a report from ESPN very seriously.

The report from ESPN's Josina Anderson indicated someone said the offense is getting too complicated for Carson Wentz and that it has affected his deep ball throwing.

“(The anonymous player) said, ‘Even Peyton Manning knew when to check it down,’” Anderson said Thursday on “NFL Live," via 94 WIP in Philadelphia.

Alshon Jeffery doesn't think much of the report which came from an anonymous source.

“It sounds like a story being made up to me," Jeffery said, via the New York Post.

The Eagles are 3-3 this season while Wentz is completing 61.2 percent of his passes while throwing for 1,458 yards with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions.

He sits 16th in passing yards in the NFL and is tied for fourth in touchdowns. His three interceptions trail only Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Marcus Mariota and Matthew Stafford among quarterbacks with at least six starts.

“It’s tough because how much merit do you put in the person writing the article, addressing the anonymous ‘player’,” tight end Zach Ertz said Friday. “It could be anyone. I don’t know what it is. It could be someone in the front office, it could be a coach, it could be an agent. You don’t really put much merit to it until somebody puts their name behind it.”

The Eagles face off with the Cowboys on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.