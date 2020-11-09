Eagles activate practice window for G Seumalo

The Philadelphia Eagles activated a 21-day practice window for guard Isaac Seumalo, who has been on injured reserve since Week 2.





The Eagles are dealing with a ravaged offensive line since losing Seumalo - and other linemen - to a knee injury in the team's home opener on Sept. 20, using seven different OL combinations in its eight games.





The Eagles can activate Seumalo at any time. There are two open roster spots; last week the team waived TE Jason Croom and put S Marcus Epps on the reserve/COVID-19 list.





Seumalo has played in 54 games (34 starts) for the Eagles since being selected in the third round of the 2016 draft. He started all 16 games for the team last season.





The Eagles (3-4-1) are coming off their bye and are preparing for a road game against the New York Giants on Sunday. The Eagles defeated the Giants 22-21 in Week 7. The Eagles are in first place in the NFC East.





The Eagles also signed DT Treyvon Hester to the practice squad and released RB Adrian Killins from the practice squad.







(Field Level Media)