Eagle who went viral for trying to hatch a rock becomes foster father

Murphy becomes a feathered foster father to an eaglet who survived a fall from a tree during a storm

A bald eagle who went viral after nurturing a rock he thought was an egg has become an adoptive father to an eaglet at a Missouri bird sanctuary.

The 31-year-old bird, Murphy, is flightless due to a permanent wing injury. He was “very protective” of the rock, which he treated like an unhatched egg, and would squawk at other birds and charge at those who came too close.

The World Bird Sanctuary in Valley Park wrote on Facebook: “We wish Murphy all the luck in the world, but we’re not telling him the reality of the situation. We have yet to see a rock hatch.”

The bald eagle seemed keen to become a parent for the first time since he arrived at the sanctuary in the 1990s, and to do it solo, with keepers adding: “He has not chosen a mate, so he very clearly wants to do this on his own.”

While Murphy received nationwide press coverage and hoards of online fans for his seemingly natural, if misdirected, parenting abilities, an orphaned eaglet arrived at the sanctuary after falling from a tree during a storm.

When the sanctuary received Bald Eagle 23-126 on April 1, he was only one to two weeks old. He was the first eaglet to arrive at the sanctuary for eight years.

Murphy was not considered a candidate as an adoptive parent at first, as he had only ever cared for a rock.

Passed the fish-feeding test

In an update on Facebook, World Bird Sanctuary said: “He does not have previous experience in raising an actual chick and we don’t have the necessary confidence that he will feed the chick regularly enough.”

Keepers soon changed their minds after Murphy became increasingly protective of the rock, later moving to his own enclosure with his so-called “RockBaby”.

Dawn Griffard, the chief executive of the sanctuary, told The New York Times: “It was kind of like how can we not do this? How can we not give him a chance?”

After a cautious introduction of the two birds using a small, heated cage called a “baby jail”, Bald Eagle 23-126 was brought into Murphy’s enclosure.

The feathered foster father passed the test when he chopped up a whole fish that he was given by keepers so that his new ward could eat it safely.

Fans on social media have urged the sanctuary to name the new bird Rocky, but birds that are intended for re-release into the wild are not named by keepers “for superstitious reasons”.