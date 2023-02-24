Eagle Rock wins City Section Division II boys' basketball championship

Eric Sondheimer
·3 min read
Eagle Rock celebrates winning the City Section Division II championship with 53-49 win over South Gate.
Eagle Rock celebrates winning the City Section Division II championship with 53-49 win over South Gate. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

As the awards were being presented to his players for winning the City Section Division II boys' basketball championship Thursday night with a 53-49 victory over South Gate at Narbonne, Eagle Rock coach Christian Dunbar was asked if it was his most satisfying title after winning two earlier in his career.

"It is," he said.

The Eagles (24-5) overcame injuries that might have stopped others, such as losing their best player, guard Gavin Gonzales, to a torn ACL on Dec. 19. They have won 14 consecutive games.

"It's not one individual. We play together as a team,'' said senior Benicio Curiel, who scored 15 points and made four consecutive clutch free throws in the fourth quarter to prevent a South Gate comeback.

Free-throw shooting in the fourth quarter was the difference. South Gate made two of 10 and Eagle Rock was nine of 13.

Eagle Rock received strong performances from two improving sophomores. Santino Leone scored 11 points and Max Yutan added nine points.

"They came up big," Dunbar said of his sophomore contributors. "It was nice to see. They've improved so much over the course of the season."

The Eagles also received contributions from a couple of football players, led by All-City linebacker Brooklyn Pasten.

"They brought that toughness to our basketball team," Dunbar said.

South Gate, seeking its first City title, received 15 points from Jonathan Tedtautau.

Girls' basketball

Vaughn 69, Washington Prep 37: The No. 2-seeded Tigers (20-5) went on a 38-5 run after falling behind 32-31 with 4:01 left in the third quarter to win their second City Section championship, taking the Division III title at Narbonne.

Junior point guard Andrea Cervantes scored 22 points and led a trapping defense that produced 32 turnovers. Yamileth Ferreira made six threes and finished with 22 points. Freshman Hellen Cervantes added 10 points.

Juju Lucien scored 13 points for Washington Prep, the No. 1 seed.

Boys' soccer

Orange Lutheran 3, Littlerock 0: The Lancers received two goals from Jodi Pineda to win the Division 4 championship in the snow at Littlerock.

Quartz Hill 3, Los Alamitos 2: Quartz Hill won the Division 3 championship.

Baseball

Orange Lutheran 12, Hamilton (Arizona) 5: Freshman Josiah Hartshorn had three RBIs and Derek Curiel contributed two doubles in a win in Arizona.

La Salle 2, St. Paul 1: Travis Ortega had the game-winning hit for La Salle.

Sierra Canyon 2, Thousand Oaks 1: Three pitchers combined on a four-hitter for 4-0 Sierra Canyon.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Raptors star Pascal Siakam pokes fun after CNN anchor butchers his name

    CNN anchor Zain Asher went viral on Twitter when she butchered a number of African NBA stars' names, including a hilarious twist on the pronunciation of Pascal Siakam.

  • Sergio Garcia: Rory McIlroy's lack of maturity ended our friendship

    Sergio Garcia has expressed his “sadness” at the breakdown of his close relationship with Rory McIlroy, saying that the Northern Irishman “lacked maturity” when abruptly ending their friendship over the LIV Golf breakaway.

  • Bronny James' NBA draft stock is rising. Here's 8 things you should know about LeBron's son

    There are high hopes Bronny James will follow in the footsteps of his father, LeBron James. Here's some fun facts about the young hooper.

  • Poeltl has career-high 18 rebounds, Raptors beat Pelicans

    Pascal Siakam scored 26 points, Jakob Poeltl had 21 points and a career-high 18 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-110 on Thursday night for their sixth victory in seven games. Gary Trent Jr. scored 18 points, including a key 3-pointer in the final minute, Scottie Barnes also had 18 and O.G. Anunoby returned from injury with 12 points as the Raptors matched their season high by winning three straight. Toronto won despite playing without guard Fred VanVleet, who was scratched shortly before tip off because of personal reasons.

  • Veteran CFL quarterback Bethel-Thompson announces he'll play in USFL

    McLeod Bethel-Thompson is leaving the Toronto Argonauts on a winning note. The veteran quarterback announced on social media Wednesday he'll play with the USFL's New Orleans Breakers in 2023. Bethel-Thompson became a CFL free agent earlier this month after helping Toronto win the '22 Grey Cup. "My next journey begins with the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL and then will continue with considerable NFL interest in the fall," Bethel-Thompson wrote on his Instagram account. "I do not want this dec

  • Manitoba leans on veteran leadership of skip Jennifer Jones at Hearts

    KAMLOOPS — Six-time Canadian curling champion Jennifer Jones exudes a poise that's propelled her young Manitoba team to the playoffs at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. The 48-year-old Jones and her under-25 teammates reached the championship round in Kamloops, B.C., by stealing a point in an extra end for a 7-6 win Wednesday over Casey Scheidegger's wild card team. "An absolute massive win," Jones said with a relieved laugh. "Needed that one." The top three teams in each pool of nine advance

  • Rivalry Series: Canada caps thrilling reverse sweep with blowout win over USA

    Canada crushed the United States in Game 7 to complete an epic comeback after falling down 3-0 in the latest installment of the Rivalry Series.

  • 15-year-old hockey phenom from Yukon takes the spotlight at Canada Games

    A 15-year-old from the Yukon who's already seen as a top NHL prospect has taken the Canada Games by storm. Captain Gavin McKenna has led the territory's men's hockey squad on a historic streak, having recorded over 20 points so far in the Games. The forward was granted exceptional status and selected as first pick by the Medicine Hat Tigers in the 2022 Western Hockey League Draft. Scouts say he's already seen as a potential top pick when he's eligible for the NHL draft in 2026. But for now, McKe

  • Raptors staying 'patient' but clock still ticking on current core

    How the Raptors fare down the stretch of the season will determine a lot for the future of the franchise.

  • Adidas and Dustin Johnson part ways ahead of 2023 LIV Golf season

    Adidas also didn't renew its deal with LIV Golf member Sergio Garcia.

  • Tommy Fury quiet on Jake Paul’s double-or-nothing offer before father John accepts

    After two failed bids to make the bout, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are due to box each other in Saudi Arabia on Sunday

  • NHL trade deadline: 5 potential trade destinations for Patrick Kane

    These five teams could make a play for Patrick Kane ahead of next Friday's NHL trade deadline.

  • Guti warns Mbappe to have 'head down' if he joins Real Madrid

    He is already a superstar of football, but Kylian Mbappe would need to bring modesty with him if he ever joins Real Madrid, says Guti.

  • Swiatek to meet Gauff in semi-finals, Sabalenka's unbeaten streak ends in Dubai

    Coco Gauff set up an exciting semi-final encounter with Iga Swiatek, while Aryna Sabalenka missed the chance to make it 14 straight wins.

  • Thomas Pieters interview: Why I joined LIV and the story behind that tweet

    Hudson Swafford was never likely to appear for America in the Ryder Cup but the journeyman could still, unwittingly, have helped his country’s cause in the mission to make history in September by ensuring that Thomas Pieters will likely not be playing for the home team.

  • NHL-leading Bruins acquire Orlov, Hathaway from Capitals

    The NHL’s best team just got bigger and tougher. Already on their way to one of the best seasons in hockey history, the Boston Bruins acquired defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals on Thursday in exchange for forward Craig Smith and three draft choices. It’s the latest big acquisition by an Eastern Conference contender as the league approaches the March 3 trade deadline.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats deal veteran quarterback Dane Evans to B.C. Lions

    Dane Evans's CFL career will continue on the West Coast. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats traded Evans to the B.C. Lions on Thursday for a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick. Evans was the Ticats' starter for their two Grey Cup losses to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2019, 2021). The move comes just over a year after Hamilton opted to commit to Evans as their starter — signing a two-year deal — and allow Jeremiah Masoli to join the Ottawa Redblacks as a free agent. But the Ticats (8-10) finished third

  • Toto Wolff: Lewis Hamilton has a Mercedes ready to win world championship again

    Hamilton is gearing up for his 17th season in F1 and his 11th with Mercedes.

  • PGA Tour holding last Honda Classic as a new sponsor awaits

    Someone will be getting a big check this week at the Honda Classic. It’s expected that there will be a tournament at PGA National in 2024 and beyond, but this weekend will mark the last time someone wins the Honda. The automaker’s 42-year sponsorship — the longest-running continuous deal on the PGA Tour — ends with this event, and potential successors will be in Palm Beach Gardens to decide if they want to buy the naming rights.

  • 'We got to win:' The revamped Lakers are pushing to clinch a playoff spot

    The Lakers open the second half of the season driven to overcome their current No. 13 spot in the standings and earn a spot in the playoffs.