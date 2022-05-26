Eagle Pharmaceuticals to Present at the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGRX) (“Eagle”) today announced that Scott Tarriff, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Cahill, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference as follows:



Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022 Time: 9:40AM ET/8:40AM CT Webcast: Click Here

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients’ lives. Eagle’s commercialized products include vasopressin injection, PEMFEXY™, RYANODEX®, BENDEKA®, BELRAPZO®, TREAKISYM (Japan), and its oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states. Additional information is available on Eagle’s website at www.eagleus.com.

