Eagle mayor runoff election live results: Pierce vs. Pike

After months of campaigning, the election finale for Eagle mayor is finally here.

Early polling numbers released by Ada County on Tuesday put City Council President Brad Pike ahead of incumbent mayor Jason Pierce. Pike has received 2,418 votes, or 67.1%, so far while Pierce received 1,184, or 32.9%.

This is the second time Jason Pierce and Pike have faced off this year for the mayor’s seat. In the first election on Nov. 7, no candidates secured a majority of votes, forcing a runoff election under state law.

The runoff Tuesday, Dec. 5, pitted the two candidates with the most votes in a head-to-head race 30 days after the election. Polls closed at 8 p.m.

In November, Pierce received 3,549 votes, or 35.5% while Pike received 3,142 votes, or 31.4%. Former Mayor Stan Ridgeway received 2,651 votes, or 26.5%, and landlord Marc Degl’Innocent received 661 votes, or 6.6%.

Since then, Pierce has kept raising money. He received the maximum campaign contribution of $1,000 each from 11 donors. Among them is Brian Scott, a former NASCAR driver, great-grandson of Joe and Kathryn Albertson, and vice president of Alscott Real Estate, the Albertson family company that is developing a 34-house subdivision called Rocking A Ranch on the former Twin Oaks Farm pumpkin patch on North Eagle Road.

Other new $1,000 donors include Christie Weston, Darcy Horton and the Idaho Land Fund. Pierce leads Pike more than 2-to-1 in fundraising efforts and has collected $74,869 since May.

Pike, who shunned money from developers, has collected $34,504 since August. Most of his funding comes from himself and small donors under $500. Since the election he has received $1,000 each from four donors: Brent Sturgill, Republican state Rep. Edward “Ted” Hill of Eagle, and business owners Adam and Melissa Pitale.

Supporters of Eagle Mayor Jason Pierce wave to commuters at rush hour at the corner of Eagle Road and Highway 44 on Tuesday.

A long battle

Much of the conversation surrounding the battle for mayor has felt eerily similar to the election in 2019 that saw Pierce defeat incumbent Ridgeway. In that election, like in this year’s, the candidates have taken opposing stances on Avimor — the planned community northeast of the city.

The city annexed the community into its boundaries in March, despite years of opposition and protest. When it’s complete, Avimor could add nearly 9,000 homes to the city’s Rolodex.

In 2019, Pierce favored the annexation of Avimor while Ridgeway opposed it. Avimor’s managing partners poured over $20,000 into that race to dislodge Ridgeway and other city council members who opposed it, according to prior Idaho Statesman reporting.

In 2023, developers continued to pour money into Pierce’s campaign war chest to defeat another candidate who opposed annexation: Pike. During the annexation vote, Pike was the only City Council member to oppose its absorption into the city.

Pike believed the city was not ready to welcome a community that could span some 170,000 acres among Ada, Gem and Boise counties. His concerns focused on the city’s ability to respond to emergencies amid already present staff shortages.

Pierce said developers were going to build Avimor regardless of whether it was in city limits and that the annexation added a bevy of taxpayers who could help pay for development.

Incumbent Eagle Mayor Jason Pierce waves to commuters Tuesday at rush hour with supporters at the corner of Eagle Road and Highway 44.

A cultural moment

City councilors and other officials have faced complicated questions over how to address growth over the last decade as the Treasure Valley continues to see an increase in population.

Some, like Boise, have focused on trying to increase density. Others have focused on spreading outwards.

Eagle is no different, and both candidates saw this differently.

Pike hoped to bring in both small and large businesses to the city’s downtown core, while Pierce hoped to keep the city’s small-town and rural feel. One of Pike’s campaign focuses was to bring in a downtown association that could help bring in more business.

Pierce, meanwhile, aimed to keep the downtown area free of multistory buildings. He ran both campaigns focused on growing out, rather than up, to keep the city’s more quaint feel.

