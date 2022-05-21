Eagle FC 47 full fight video: Maki Pitolo scores 30-second knockout with crushing left hook

MIAMI – What’s better than one 30-second knockout on a fight card? Well, two of them, of course.

In the feature bout at Eagle FC 47, Maki Pitolo took on Doug Usher in a middleweight contest that had a finish written all over it. The result did not disappoint on that promise and resulted in a highlight reel moment in just 30 seconds, the second knockout finish of the evening in the same amount of time. Akhmed Aliev knocked out UFC veteran Darrell Horcher in a half-minute earlier at the event.

Pitolo (15-9) found a home for a beautiful left hook just as Usher (13-4) began to throw a punch of his own. As a result, Usher crashed to the canvas and the referee rushed in to prevent any further damage as he lay on the canvas.

Check out the full fight replay below (via Twitter):

🥥💣 MAKI PITOLO WITH A CRAZY KO#EagleFC47: Dos Santos vs. De Castro | LIVE AND FREE NOW only on FLXcast worldwide and Combate in 🇧🇷 | Sign up NOW at https://t.co/QslxaipV9R pic.twitter.com/cQPqs0GiW8 — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) May 21, 2022

Pitolo’s win marked his second straight after his exit from the UFC. “Coconut Bombz” entered the promotion after scoring a knockout on Dana White’s Contender Series, but hit a rough patch that led to his exit.

Usher decided to leave his gloves in the cage after the fight, telling in-cage interviewer Henry Cejudo that he was retiring from the sport.

Up-to-the-minute results of Eagle FC 47 include: