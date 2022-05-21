Eagle FC 47 full fight video: Akhmed Aliev smokes Darrell Horcher in 30 seconds

MIAMI – Akhmed Aliev bounced back into the win column on Friday and needed less than a minute to get the job done.

The first knockout finish of Eagle FC was a fast one at the FLXCast Arena. The lightweight contest between Aliev (21-7) and Darrell Horcher was over just as quickly as it started. Aliev put together a beautiful combination of punches to put Horcher (14-6) down and out in just 30 seconds.

Check out the full video replay of the fight below (via Twitter):

30 SECOND KO From Akhmed Aliev makes an impressive Eagle FC debut #EagleFC47: Dos Santos vs. De Castro | LIVE AND FREE NOW only on FLXcast worldwide and Combate in 🇧🇷 | Sign up NOW at https://t.co/QslxaipV9R pic.twitter.com/GgPrOepa4I — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) May 21, 2022

The win put Aliev back in the win column, as he has traded wins and losses over his past seven fights. The PFL veteran impressed in his debut with Eagle FC, while spoiling the first appearance for Horcher, who dropped his second straight after exiting the PFL as well.

Up-to-the-minute results of Eagle FC 47 include: