Eagle-eyed fans spot influencer’s potentially life-threatening health condition: ‘TikTok is saving lives’

The comment section of any online forum can be a real battleground, but it might have just saved the life of one finance influencer.

TikToker @seattletechbro said that he received a number of messages about the size of his thyroid when he started sharing videos in May 2021. Sure enough, something was up.

“TikTok told me I might have cancer, and it seems like they were right,” he said in a post.

The 22-year-old said he had testing done because the comments he received made him “quite anxious.” Doctors found that part of the mysterious lump was cancerous, so removed that section.

Though his recovery makes it difficult for him to talk, @seattletechbro did want to thank the members of his audience who cared enough to reach out. He said he would take some time away because the process is “draining.”

Commenters continued the uplifting trend and showed lots of love on the post.

“Man the internet can be such a good place sometimes,” one user said.

“I was nervous reaching out but I’m glad I did. Wishing you a speedy recovery,” another wrote.

“TikTok is saving lives,” a third remarked.

Back in 2019, the host of HGTV show Flip or Flop, Tarek El Moussa, received a tip from a fan who was a nurse pointing out a similar thyroid problem to @seattletechbro. He was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and ultimately recovered.

Though the unfiltered thoughts of online strangers can be a bit of a burden sometimes, you never know when one might save your life.

If you enjoyed this story, read more about an influencer’s unexpected health scare.



