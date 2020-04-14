Eagle-Eyed Disney+ Users Spot That Daryl Hannah's Butt Is Censored with CGI Hair in Splash

Fans of Splash have noticed something different in the version of the 1984 film available on Disney+.

The PG-rated movie, featuring Daryl Hannah as a mermaid and Tom Hanks as her land-bound love interest, contains several instances of nudity when Hannah’s character transitions to and from her mermaid form.

Hanks falls in love with Hannah’s character, Madison, when she saves him from drowning. Though Madison can change into a human, she begins to transform when wet, often necessitating some minor nudity.

In the Disney+ version, however, the scenes that show her butt have been censored with CGI. Many fans have posted about one particular instance where Hannah dives into the water after kissing Hanks.

Rather than show her butt as in the original film, Hannah’s hair is edited to go all the way to her thighs.

“Disney+ didn’t want butts on their platform so they edited Splash with digital fur technology,” one user Tweeted, referencing the controversial technology used in the recent Cats movie.

Disney+ didn't want butts on their platform so they edited Splash with digital fur technology pic.twitter.com/df8XE0G9om — Allison Pregler 📼 (@AllisonPregler) April 13, 2020

In another scene, where Hannah walks up to the Statue of Liberty nude, her back is notably blurred out.

A message appears at the start of Splash on the Disney streaming platform, hinting at the editing, “This film has been modified from its original version. It has been edited for content.”

Disney+ recently announced it has now amassed over 50 million subscribers after launching just five months ago.

The service costs $6.99 a month and includes a slate of programming from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic. The Mandalorian, a live-action Star Wars series and Disney+ original, has been the streaming service’s biggest hit so far.