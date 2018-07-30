Eagle-eyed Arsenal fans love what Mesut Ozil was wearing on tour

Mesut Ozil and his Arsenal teammates in Singapore @elnennym

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil may be burning some bridges with his Germany retirement, but it appears he is 100% committed to the Gunners’ cause.

Ozil is being fiercely criticised by many in his homeland after he announced his international retirement following his controversial photo with Turkey’s president and Germany’s shock early exit from the Russia World Cup.

But Ozil has shown his allegiance to Arsenal by wearing a £30,000 ‘Invincibles’ Rolex watch whilst out in Singapore.

Mohamed Elneny posted a picture alongside Sead Kolasinac, Shkodran Mustafi, Bernd Leno and Ozil, who was sporting the watch, on their pre-season tour.

The gang #afctour2018 A post shared by Mohamed Elneny (@elnennym) on Jul 28, 2018 at 10:00am PDT





The watch face is in the style of Arsenal’s famous clock at the Clock End – Thierry Henry was involved in the making of it.

The clock seen at the old Highbury Stadium