EAB Acquires Concourse Global and Expands Current Partnership to Help Thousands More Students Attend College

Acquisition will transform how underserved and international students find colleges and scholarships by combining Concourse’s innovative technology with EAB’s enrollment expertise

Houston, TX, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EAB, the leading provider of education research, technology, and marketing and enrollment solutions, announced today its acquisition of Concourse, the company that created an alternative college admissions platform to increase access to higher education. Concourse’s proprietary technology flips the script on the traditional application process, enabling schools to compete for students with proactive offers of admission and financial aid.

“Applying for schools and scholarships can be overwhelming for many students, especially those who are the first in their families to attend college or applying to US schools from overseas,” said EAB President, Marketing and Enrollment Solutions, Chris Marett. “The Concourse platform makes it easy for students to engage with interested colleges and receive multiple enrollment and financial aid offers within a few days of creating a profile. Concourse also solves a major problem for colleges and universities, enabling them to diversify their student bodies by competing for these highly sought-after students.”

Students work with their school counselors to build anonymized profiles on the platform, showcasing their academic achievements and interests. The technology then delivers matching student profiles to participating institutions based on each institution’s selection criteria. Colleges review the profiles and make competitive admission and scholarship offers to students.

“The traditional college application and admissions model works well for many but not all students,” said Concourse Chief Executive Officer Joe Morrison. “With our Greenlight Match program for underserved students and our Global Match program for international students, students receive multiple offers and information about college costs early in the college application process, which boosts their confidence and helps them plan their finances.”

EAB and Concourse began working together in 2021 on Greenlight Match, which provides first-generation students and those from families with lower incomes the opportunity to create free profiles on the Concourse platform and receive offers of admission and financial aid from nearby colleges. EAB and Concourse launched Greenlight Match in the Chicago area. That pilot generated nearly 2,000 admission offers, combined with over $135M in scholarship and financial aid offers to more than 650 local students.

Building on the success of the Chicago pilot—and facilitated by the combination of EAB and Concourse into a single company—EAB announced today at the NACAC annual conference (#NACAC22) that the company is expanding Greenlight Match to include six more metropolitan areas: Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York City, and Philadelphia. Together, EAB and Concourse seek to help more than 13,000 aspiring college students attend and afford college through Greenlight Match within the next year.

“EAB has deep relationships with thousands of colleges and more than 1,500 community-based organizations. By combining Concourse’s bold vision and groundbreaking technology with EAB’s extensive network and knowledge of the education sector, we can help many more students attend college every year,” Marett added.

About EAB

At EAB, our mission is to make education smarter and our communities stronger. We work with more than 2,500 institutions to drive transformative change through data-driven insights and best-in-class capabilities. From kindergarten to college to career, EAB partners with leaders and practitioners to accelerate progress and drive results across five major areas: enrollment, student success, institutional strategy, data analytics, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). We work with each partner differently, tailoring our portfolio of research, technology, and marketing and enrollment solutions to meet the unique needs of every leadership team, as well as the students and employees they serve. Learn more at eab.com.

About Concourse

Concourse is an online platform where universities apply for students, flipping the script on traditional admissions. The company’s mission is to increase access to higher education by making admissions simpler, student-centric, and more equitable. Concourse’s radical reinvention of the process creates more opportunities for students, reduces counselor workload, supports secondary schools in their university guidance process, and gives universities powerful software tools to diversify and globalize their incoming classes. Learn more at concourse.global.

CONTACT: John Michaels EAB (202) 747-1788 jmichaels@eab.com



