‘EA UFC 5’ rating release for best strawweights: Prime Joanna Jedrzejczyk gets five stars
With the release of the “EA UFC 5” video game rapidly approaching, fans are wondering who the best characters in each weight class will be.
MMA Junkie will have the answer to some of those unknowns, as ratings are starting to be unveiled ahead of the Oct. 27 launch (with access on Oct. 24 with purchase of the Deluxe Edition) for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.
The countdown continues with the strawweight division, which has seen a rotating crop of champions over the years after Joanna Jedrzejczyk put together a reign over the course of several years that has yet to be matched.
Check below for a countdown of the top five rated 115 pounds fighters from “EA UFC 5,” who have their striking, grappling and health come together under a five-star system to create an overall rating out of five.
5. Amanda Lemos
Striking: 4.5
Grappling: 4
Health: 4.5
Overall: 4.5
4. Mackenzie Dern
Striking: 4
Grappling: 4.5
Health: 4
Overall: 4.5
3. Rose Namajunas
Striking: 4.5
Grappling: 4.5
Health: 4.5
Overall: 4.5
2. Zhang Weili
Striking: 4.5
Grappling: 4.5
Health: 5
Overall: 4.5
1. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (Legacy)
Striking: 4.5
Grappling: 4
Health: 4.5
Overall: 5
The best women's strawweights of 'EA UFC 5'
