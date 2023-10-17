‘EA UFC 5’ rating release for best women’s bantamweight: Retired Amanda Nunes still on top
With the release of the “EA UFC 5” video game rapidly approaching, fans are wondering who the best characters in each weight class will be.
MMA Junkie will have the answer to some of those unknowns, as ratings are starting to be unveiled ahead of the Oct. 27 launch (with access on Oct. 24 with purchase of the Deluxe Edition) for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.
The countdown continues with the women’s bantamweight division, which does not currently have a champion after arguably the best female fighter in UFC history, Amanda Nunes, retired from competition earlier this year.
Check below for a countdown of the top five rated women’s 135-pound fighters from “EA UFC 5,” who have their striking, grappling and health come together under a five-star system to create an overall rating out of five.
5. Miesha Tate
Striking: 3.5
Grappling: 4
Health: 4.5
Overall: 4
4. Julianna Peña
Striking: 4
Grappling: 4.5
Health: 4.5
Overall: 4.5
3. Holly Holm
Striking: 4.5
Grappling: 3.5
Health: 5
Overall: 4.5
2. Valentina Shevchenko
Striking: 4.5
Grappling: 4.5
Health: 4.5
Overall: 4.5
1. Amanda Nunes
Striking: 5
Grappling: 4.5
Health: 4.5
Overall: 5
The best women's bantamweights of 'EA UFC 5'
Other divisional ratings
‘EA UFC 5’ rating release for best bantamweights: Sean O’Malley’s skills surge after title win
‘EA UFC 5’ rating release for best featherweight: Does anyone come close to Alexander Volkanovski?