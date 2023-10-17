‘EA UFC 5’ rating release for best women’s bantamweight: Retired Amanda Nunes still on top

With the release of the “EA UFC 5” video game rapidly approaching, fans are wondering who the best characters in each weight class will be.

MMA Junkie will have the answer to some of those unknowns, as ratings are starting to be unveiled ahead of the Oct. 27 launch (with access on Oct. 24 with purchase of the Deluxe Edition) for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

The countdown continues with the women’s bantamweight division, which does not currently have a champion after arguably the best female fighter in UFC history, Amanda Nunes, retired from competition earlier this year.

Check below for a countdown of the top five rated women’s 135-pound fighters from “EA UFC 5,” who have their striking, grappling and health come together under a five-star system to create an overall rating out of five.

5. Miesha Tate

Striking: 3.5

Grappling: 4

Health: 4.5

Overall: 4

4. Julianna Peña

Striking: 4

Grappling: 4.5

Health: 4.5

Overall: 4.5

3. Holly Holm

Striking: 4.5

Grappling: 3.5

Health: 5

Overall: 4.5

2. Valentina Shevchenko

Striking: 4.5

Grappling: 4.5

Health: 4.5

Overall: 4.5

1. Amanda Nunes

Striking: 5

Grappling: 4.5

Health: 4.5

Overall: 5

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie