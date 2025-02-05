EA Sports FC reveal latest team of the week 🎮
EA Sports FC have revealed the latest Team of the Week.
Cristiano Ronaldo leads the way, with space also for Arsenal talent Myles Lewis-Skelly and Juventus new boy Randal Kolo-Muani.
Here is the entire selection for Week 21.
From GOATs of the game to starlets just starting out.
Team of the Week 21 has arrived in Football Ultimate Team in #FC25. pic.twitter.com/EmVCFQ7Jsx
— EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) February 5, 2025
📸 Abdullah Ahmed - 2025 Getty Images