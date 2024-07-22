EA Sports FC 25: Release Date, Teams, News & More on EA FC 25

Anticipation is mounting among gaming fans worldwide, with the release date for the latest edition of the EA Sports FC franchise now confirmed.

EA Sports FC 25 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch on Friday, September 27, 2024.

The Ultimate Edition version will be available seven days earlier and will include a ten-hour early access trial via EA Play. Read on as we take a closer look at EA Sports FC 25.

EA FC 25 Teams & Leagues

EA says the latest edition of the game will offer players the ‘most true-to-life experience of football’s biggest competitions, clubs and stars’.

EA FC 25 features more than 19,000 players and over 700 teams. It also has more than 30 leagues, including all of the top competitions in the world.

These include UEFA’s prestigious trio of club competitions – the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Other popular domestic competitions in EA FC 25 include the Premier League, English Football League, Bundesliga and La Liga.

EA FC Features

EA has introduced several new features in the latest edition of the game. Here are some of the most noteworthy:

Rush

The Volta mode was effectively a modern-day version of the hugely popular FIFA Street, but this has been replaced in EA FC 25 by Rush.

This is a five-a-side game played on a smaller pitch with reduced game time. All of the players are human-controlled except for an artificial intelligence-controlled goalie.

Rush has various unique rules designed to make the gameplay fast and furious and intriguingly features across numerous game modes.

For instance, you could use Rush as a proving ground for youth players in Career mode before promoting them into your main EA FC squad.

FCIQ

FCIQ is a new tactics system that allows you to control your players’ behaviour more effectively, which can significantly impact their on-pitch performance.

For example, if you assign an attacking midfielder a playmaker role, they will focus on finding space to dictate play in the final third of the pitch.

The feature also emphasises the importance of accounting for your players’ strengths and weaknesses when selecting your team.

FCIQ is also applicable across various EA FC game modes, making it an essential tool for anyone who wants to be successful in the latest edition.

Live Start Points

Live Start Points is a new feature in Career mode that updates the statistics in 11 leagues each week to reflect the current season.

EA players can jump into a season a few weeks in and elements such as points, goal difference and injuries will mirror what is happening in the real world.

This gives you the opportunity to take charge of a struggling team during the season and see if you can out-perform their current manager.

Live Starts Points adds a new layer of authenticity to a game series which continues to push the boundaries in football simulation.

Other New Features

EA FC 25 is packed with numerous other new features and enhancements including:

Professional fouls

Blue cards

Race to ball kick-off in Rush mode

More than 50 new player roles

Share tactics with other players

Smart tactics

More in-match substitute options

Women’s football in Career mode

Icons in Career mode

Fabrizio Romano in Career mode

Storage for duplicates in FUT

Relegations in FUT & Clubs modes

Clubhouse social space in Clubs mode

Keep an eye on Football Today in the run-up to the launch date for more news about EA FC 25.