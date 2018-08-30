EA Sports creates Jacksonville Tribute for 'Madden' shooting victims

The latest US mass shooting took place at a video game competition in Jacksonville, Florida (AFP Photo/HO)

The gaming community is trying to pick up the pieces after Sunday’s mass shooting in Jacksonville.

On Wednesday, EA Sports announced that they were establishing the Jacksonville Tribute and making a $1 million donation for the victims of the shooting. The company will also create a fund for outside donations.





Taylor Robertson and Elijah Clayton were at a “Madden” video game tournament in Jacksonville when a gunman killed them and injured eleven others. EA Sports CEO Andrew Wilson released a statement on Monday canceling the three remaining qualifying events for the “Madden Classic” in an effort to reevaluate safety protocols.

The shooting happened over a livestream of the event, with audible gunshots interrupting the feed.

The tournament was taking place just one mile away from TIAA Bank Field, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Owner Shad Khan issued a statement following the tragedy, in support of the victims.

“I’m heartbroken for the families and friends of the victims and can only express my deepest condolences as we try to understand why and how this can happen, not only here, but anywhere.” the statement read.

EA Sports also announced a Jacksonville Tribute Live Stream to take place Thursday, September 6 with more details to come.

