EA Rumored to Be Developing 'Black Panther' Open-World Game

New rumors have surfaced suggesting that EA may be working on a new Black Panther game that'll feature a massive single-player, open-world experience. According to reports, the game will be made by a new EA studio led by former Monolith Productions boss Kevin Stephens, who joined the video game giant back in May of 2021.

Industry insider Geoff Grubb added in his podcast that the title will be premised on the death of Black Panther, leading to players picking up the mantle.

"It is a single-player game, it is in very early development, and the game starts with Black Panther being dead," Grubb explained. "The player is going to take on the challenges of becoming the new Black Panther and that seems to be the set-up for the game." He also noted that the game's current name is "Project Rainier," which he thinks refers to Mount Rainier in Seattle, where the new Stephens-led EA studio is located.

Of course, EA itself has yet to announce anything official, so Marvel fans should definitely stay tuned for more updates to come.

