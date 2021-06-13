E3 2021: What new video games are coming to Xbox? How to watch the Microsoft, Bethesda Softworks show

Day Two of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) is headlined by a showcase event from Microsoft and Bethesda Softworks. Remember, the software titan acquired the maker of games such as "The Elder Scrolls" and "Fallout" last year.

The annual video game convention was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year's event, which runs through Tuesday, will be online only.

Among the games, many are most anticipating updates about are 343 Industries' "Halo Infinite," due later this year for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Windows PCs, and "Starfield," a space epic announced by Bethesda in 2018. Also on Sunday, Square Enix (Final Fantasy) and Warner Bros. Entertainment ("Back 4 Blood") and a show devoted to PC games.

You can watch live starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on YouTube on the E3 2021 channel or the Summer Games Fest channel.

Want to catch up on all the news so far? Head to our E3 report from Saturday's action. and from the Summer Games Fest kickoff on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: E3 2021: Microsoft, Bethesda Softworks take video games' center stage