A&E waiting times last year almost eight times worse than NHS figures suggest

Accident and emergency waiting times last year were almost eight times worse than official NHS figures suggest, according to analysis by the Royal College of Emergency Medicine.

Some 1,047 patients a day, on average, waited 12 hours or longer from their time of arrival at emergency departments across England in 2021, according to figures released to the College under Freedom of Information laws.

According to official figures from NHS England, however, around 133 patients a day, on average, waited 12 hours or more to be admitted to hospital from A&E.

But these figures only measure the time patients wait from the moment they are told by a doctor they will be admitted to a bed, known as Decision to Admit (DTA), which the Royal College argued is a "gross under-representation of the reality".

The Royal College instead used the Time of Arrival (TOA) metric, which is measured from the moment the patient steps foot into A&E.

Current official figures fail to “capture the vast majority of patients who have no choice but to spend extended lengths of time in [emergency departments],” the College said.

The metric also omits patients who experienced long waits but were eventually discharged, or chose to discharge themselves, the report added.

New figures ‘staggering’

Dr Adrian Boyle, the vice president of The Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM), said the new figures were “staggering” and show the “critical state” of emergency care.

“They also make clear that measuring 12-hour waits from decision to admit masks the reality facing patients and staff,” he said.

“Clearly, it is misleading to measure 12-hour waits in this way, and it is detrimental to staff efforts to improve A&E waiting times.”

NHS England previously promised to publish 12-hour data measuring the time from arrival, the RCEM claimed, and added: “We are still waiting for them to fulfil their promise”.

“The health service is failing, and failure to act will take it deeper into crisis and inevitably lead to another ‘worst winter on record’ and further patient harm,” Dr Boyle warned.

The warning comes after footage emerged of a nurse warning patients in A&E last week of 13-hour waits. Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, has previously warned patients are turning up at emergency departments because they couldn’t get through to their GP.

The RCEM sent Freedom of Information requests to hospitals in England to find out how many patients had waited 12 hours or longer from their time of arrival at an emergency department.

Out of 118 hospital trusts contacted, 74 replied. At these trusts, 381,991 patients (4.3 per cent) experienced a 12-hour delay from their time of arrival in the department in 2021 - "much worse than official figures indicate", the report warned.

"Long stays and crowding usually result from full hospitals being unable to find patients a bed, so they are left on a trolley - these are typically older and frail patients," the authors wrote.

They noted that the NHS has changed the way it records data, and this year data will now be measured from the patient's arrival in an emergency department to discharge, admission, or transfer.

But it remains unclear when data on 12-hour waits from time of arrival will be made public, the report said.

“Publishing these figures nationwide will allow for transparency across the system, which in turn should lead to much-needed improvements,” the authors added.

According to separate NHS figures quoted in the report, in the 2020-21 financial year, the number of patients waiting for 12 hours after arrival in A&E was 21 times higher than the reported figure of those waiting for 12 hours or longer after a decision was taken to admit them to a ward.

Those statistics showed that 14,150 people waited for 12 hours after a decision was taken to admit them in 2020-21. But the Royal College said that some 302,784 people waited for 12 hours or more after arriving in an emergency department.

The Royal College said the drop in 12 hour DTA waits in 2020-21 was due the pandemic and the “drastic decrease” in A&E attendances, but the difference in figures proves the DTA metric “obscures” the scale of A&E overcrowding.

Commenting on the report, the Royal College of Nursing's head of nursing practice, Wendy Preston, said: "This is yet more evidence that emergency services are in disarray.

"The health and care workforce crisis is at the heart of this - there simply aren't enough staff to provide the services needed and patient safety has never been at a greater risk, not to mention poor patient experience."

Rory Deighton, the acute lead at the NHS Confederation, said the figures reveal how “strained, under-staffed and under-pressure” emergency departments are.

Despite improvements, “the timeliness of care in emergency departments still falls short of what the public should expect,” he added.

An NHS spokesman said: "Admitting 302,000 patients with the virus in 2021 - up from 242,000 in 2020 - alongside infection control requirements had a notable impact on NHS bed capacity.

"NHS staff continue to go above and beyond, working closely with colleagues in social care, to ensure people leave hospital when they are fit to do so, not just because it is better for them, but because it helps free up precious NHS bed space for people who need it most."