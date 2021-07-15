E-scooter crash in Twickenham sees man rushed to hospital

The escooter crash took place on Heath Road in Twickenham (Twitter)

A man has been rushed to hospital following a crash involving an electric scooter in Twickenham, south-west London.

Horrified witnesses told how they feared for the man’s life as he lay “shaking” on the ground following the collision in Heath Road.

A number of police cars and ambulances were pictured in the street following the crash on Thursday evening.

Shop owner Ibrahim Bozkurt, 43, of Twickenham, witnessed the aftermath.

"I have never seen anything like it," he said.

"I was serving a customer who told me a man had been hit by a car and I went out straight away.”

"He was lying on the floor in shock, shaking, with his head covered in blood.”

”After the police arrived, they told everybody to move,” he said.

"Electric scooters are so dangerous. I don't know how but there was zero damage to the car."

Air Ambulance seen landing on Twickenham Green (Twitter)

Another witness said: "Helicopter medics were working on the patient in the road. Passers-by were shocked and could clearly see the scooter.”

“All the buses were backed up and crowds of people were waiting at bus stops further along the route in London Road, unaware of what had happened.”

A police cordon is in place across both lanes at the junction of Heath Road and Radnor Road and also at the junction with Cross Deep and King Street, according to witnesses.

The area is taking part in the London e-scooter public hire trial which began last month.

It is not yet known if the scooter involved is privately owned or one available as part of the trial. However, an e-scooter parking station is located in Heath Road where the incident took place.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.06pm on July 15 to reports of a collision involving an electric scooter on Heath Road, Twickenham.

“We sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, and a medic in a car. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“A man was treated at the scene and taken to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

Story continues

The Standard has contacted police for more information.

Read More

Lions call up Marcus Smith as injury cover for Finn Russell

Radwan and Blamire score hat-tricks as England thrash Canada

England 43-29 USA: Smith and Cokanasiga star in Twickenham win