E.ON reports higher profit and lifts forecasts as energy markets stabilise

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - E.ON, Europe's largest energy networks operator, on Thursday reported a 64% rise in adjusted net profit during the first six months of the year, citing a stabilisation in energy markets, and it raised its forecasts for 2023.

The profit increase and upgrade in outlook underscore a broader sector recovery from last year's energy crisis in the wake of the Ukraine war.

Adjusted net profit was 2.3 billion euros ($2.53 billion) in the first six months of the year, up from 1.4 billion a year earlier, E.ON reported in an unscheduled release.

"The increasing stabilisation of the energy market environment, which had been under severe pressure in the previous year, had a positive effect on the 2023 half-year financial results," the company said.

E.ON said it now expected adjusted net income for the full year to be between 2.7 billion euros and 2.9 billion euros.

That is up from previous expectations of 2.3 billion euros to 2.5 billion euros, and exceeds a forecast of 2.4 billion euros in a consensus of 19 analysts published on E.ON's investor relations website.

E.ON said the figures were preliminary and it would release full earnings on Aug. 9.

($1 = 0.9103 euros)

