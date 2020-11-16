E! People's Choice Awards 2020: See the List of Winners

Jamie McCarthy/Getty; George Pimentel/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards will see fan-voted favorites take home awards in categories spanning the entertainment spectrum, including film, television, music and pop culture.

The show is broadcasting live on Sunday from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. It will feature performances from Justin Bieber and Chloe x Halle, as well as a lineup of celebrity presenters including Addison Rae, Alison Brie, Armie Hammer, Jameela Jamil, Machine Gun Kelly, Tiffany Haddish and more. Demi Lovato is hosting the annual awards ceremony.

Check back here throughout the night as the winners are announced.

People's Champion Award

Tyler Perry

Fashion Icon Award

Tracee Ellis Ross

People's Icon of 2020

Jennifer Lopez

The Movie of 2020

Bad Boys for Life

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Extraction

Hamilton

Project Power

The Invisible Man

The Old Guard

Trolls World Tour

The Comedy Movie of 2020

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Like A Boss

The Kissing Booth 2

The King of Staten Island

The Lovebirds

The Wrong Missy

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Bill & Ted Face the Music

The Action Movie of 2020

Bad Boys for Life

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Bloodshot

Extraction

Mulan

Power Project

Tenet

The Old Guard

The Drama Movie of 2020

Hamilton

Dangerous Lies

Greyhound

I Still Believe

Invisible Man

The High Note

The Photograph

The Way Back

The Family Movie of 2020

Dolittle

My Spy

Onward

Scoob!

Sonic the Hedgehog

The Call of the Wild

The Willoughbys

Trolls World Tour

The Male Movie Star of 2020

Chris Hemsworth, Extraction

Jamie Foxx, Project Power

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Mark Wahlberg, Spenser Confidential

Robert Downey Jr., Dolittle

Tom Hanks, Greyhound

Vin Diesel, Bloodshot

Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life

The Female Movie Star of 2020

Camila Mendes, Dangerous Lies

Charlize Theron, The Old Guard

Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man

Issa Rae, The Lovebirds

Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Salma Hayek, Like a Boss

Tiffany Haddish, Like A Boss

Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Boys for Life

The Drama Movie Star of 2020

Ben Affleck, The Way Back

Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man

Issa Rae, The Photograph

KJ Apa, I Still Believe

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Russell Crowe, Unhinged

Tom Hanks, Greyhound

Tracee Ellis Ross, The High Note

The Comedy Movie Star of 2020

David Spade, The Wrong Missy

Issa Rae, The Lovebirds

Joey King, The Kissing Booth 2

Keanu Reeves, Bill & Ted Face the Music

Noah Centineo, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Pete Davidson, The King of Staten Island

Salma Hayek, Like a Boss

Will Ferrell, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

The Action Movie Star of 2020

Charlize Theron, The Old Guard

Chris Hemsworth, Extraction

Jamie Foxx, Project Power

John David Washington, Tenet

Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Boys for Life

Vin Diesel, Bloodshot

Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life

The Show of 2020

Grey's Anatomy

Never Have I Ever

Outer Banks

The Bachelor

The Last Dance

The Masked Singer

This Is Us

Tiger King

The Drama Show of 2020

Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: SVU

Outer Banks

Ozark

Power

Riverdale

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

The Comedy Show of 2020

Dead To Me

Grown-ish

Insecure

Modern Family

Never Have I Ever

Saturday Night Live

Schitt's Creek

The Good Place

The Reality Show of 2020

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Below Deck Mediterranean

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop: New York

Love Is Blind

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Queer Eye

The Competition Show of 2020

American Idol

America's Got Talent

Top Chef

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Bachelor

The Challenge: Total Madness

The Masked Singer

The Voice

The Male TV Star of 2020

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jesse Williams, Grey's Anatomy

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, Space Force

The Female TV Star of 2020

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Sofía Vergara, Modern Family

The Drama TV Star of 2020

