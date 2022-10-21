‘E! News’ Nightly Broadcast to Return After Two-Year Hiatus (TV News Roundup)

E! announced the return of its nightly entertainment news program “E! News,” with TV personality Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and E! News’ Justin Sylvester tapped to serve as the show’s co-hosts. The nightly broadcast is set to return on Monday, November 14 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Veteran television producers John Redmann, who has produced CBS’ “The Talk” for a decade, and John Pascarella, who co-executive produced “Maury,” are set to executive produce the broadcast.

More from Variety

The show initially went on pause in March 2020 due to the pandemic, and was canceled in August 2020 before returning back to its original format and time slot.

“’E! News’ has a long history of entertainment news excellence, and we are excited to bring the show back and continue its legacy,” said Tracie Wilson, executive VP, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and E! News. “John Redmann and John Pascarella are strategic, respected executive producers with stellar reputations and Justin and Adrienne are charismatic, seasoned hosts with a genuine interest in pop culture. This is the perfect team to bring a fresh take to this franchise.”

Also in today’s television news:

TRAILERS

HBO Max has shared a trailer for the Max Original cooking competition series “The Big Brunch,” created and hosted by actor Dan Levy. From Boardwalk Pictures and Levy’s Not A Real Production Company, the eight-episode series will debut with the first three episodes on November 10, followed by three additional episodes on November 17 and conclude with two final episodes on November 24.

The cooking competition series gives ten chefs the opportunity to share their stories and business dreams while angling for a $300,000 cash prize. Alongside Levy on the judging panel are culinary experts chef Sohla El-Waylly and restaurateur Will Guidara.

Story continues

Levy, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Faye Stapleton executive produce the series.

Check out the trailer below.

DATES

Television series “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild” will premiere on RFD-TV and WildKingdom.com on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 1 p.m. ET. The series will be hosted by Peter Gros, co-host of the original “Wild Kingdom,” which marks the 60th year anniversary of the original show’s debut in 1963.

Since the original show’s network television premiere, “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom” has been regarded as one of the most respected wildlife programs in television, paving the way for unscripted television to explore new areas and multiple conservation efforts across the nation. Ten episodes of the new series are set to air from January through April.

“For many viewers, ‘Wild Kingdom’ was more than a Sunday night ritual; it ignited a movement for wildlife conservation,” said Gros. “Our hope is that the new ‘Wild Kingdom’ series will reach a new generation of people passionate about their commitment to preserving the natural world.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.