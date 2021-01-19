A+E Networks Pays Tribute To Jennifer Bulvanoski, VP Of Distribution

A+E Networks paid tribute to Jennifer Bulvanoski, who died on January 11 after an illness. She served as Vice President of Distribution and made significant contributions to Distribution and Digital Content Licensing.

A statement released by A+E said: “A+E Networks grieves the deep loss of one of their family. A beautiful person who was a bright star in our lives, Jennifer Bulvanoski, passed away last week following a year-long illness.”

They added, “Jen was a cherished teammate and a dearly beloved friend for so many of her colleagues at the company. An exceptional executive whose warmth, humor and vibrancy were contagious. Her contributions at A+E Networks, and more specifically to Distribution and Digital Content Licensing, where she served as Vice President of Distribution, will live on for years to come. Jen will be greatly missed.”

“The A+E Networks family’s heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to Jen’s family, including her daughter and son, Macy and Riley; their father, Travis; and her mother, Jane.”

Friends of Bulvanoski also honored her on Facebook. In a post, a group of friends writes: “It is with heavy hearts that we share news of the passing of our beloved friend, Jennifer Bulvanoski on January 11, 2021. Jen fought valiantly for several months after being diagnosed with a serious illness earlier last year. It is not often that life brings us someone as special as Jen. She was a remarkable and loving mother, beloved daughter, and cherished friend. Her warmth, kindness, humor, determination and enthusiastic spirit made its mark on those who knew her and her smile will continue to be unforgettable. There are simply no words to adequately express our sorrow.”

