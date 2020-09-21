E to the MMY winner: Succession star Jeremy Strong wins Lead Actor in a Drama Series

ABC

At Sunday's 72nd Annual Emmy Awards, Succession star Jeremy Strong won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of killer son and ("L to the OG" rapper) Kendall Roy.

"Wow," said a speechless Strong during his virtual acceptance speech. "I read a poem by Stephen Dunn that said, 'All I ever wanted was a book so good I'd be finishing it for the rest of my life.' This job was that for me. [Succession creator] Jesse Armstrong, I owe this to you. [Succession co-star and co-nominee] Brian Cox, I share this with you."

The Lead Actor victory for Strong was both his first career win and nomination. Strong, who once worked as Daniel Day-Lewis' assistant, is known for his method acting and he previously spoke to EW about how Kendall's depressive mindstate in Succession season 2 was difficult on him.

"Personally, I’d had a really hard time the first couple of months [of shooting season 2] just because of what I was trying to put myself through, to be where I felt like Kendall needed to be," he said of a rare tender moment between Kendall and Shiv (Sarah Snook), wherein a tearful Kendall asked for a hug. "That was the first human contact that I’d been given in the writing in the season, just saying, 'Hey, I need help, I’m in trouble.' I was in trouble. It was hard for me and I didn’t want to feel that way anymore, so it was really easy to look at Sarah and basically say, 'I don’t want to feel this way anymore.' I was holding a pill bottle and then for some reason I was trying to hug into my chest like I see my daughter do with her binky. I wish we had more scenes that were connective in that way, but [the writers] deny us that because [the characters] don’t have that in their lives."

To win the award, Strong beat out Ozark's Jason Bateman, Pose's Billy Porter, This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown, The Morning Show's Steve Carell, and his Succession dad Brian Cox.

