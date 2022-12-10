E! Lays Off ‘Small Number’ of Staffers on the Digital Side

E! has laid off a “small number” of staffers on the digital side, according to an individual with knowledge.

The move is due to a larger restructuring effort of the cable channel to create a centralized Terrace Studios that will share production efforts across E! News brands and NBCU’s syndicated “Access” programs.

Previously in August, NBCUniversal laid off more than three dozen staffers who worked on E!’s entertainment shows “Daily Pop” and “Nightly Pop,” which were canceled last month.

“One of our top priorities is to solidify E!’s role in entertainment news well into the future, and on that note, we are restructuring the leadership team to better help us achieve that goal,” wrote Tracie Wilson, NBCU’s executive vice president of syndication studios and E! News, in a memo to staffers at the time.

She continued, “We will be announcing more details in the coming weeks, but our vision for the linear show is to return to the roots of the E! News brand as the gold standard of entertainment news coverage … I want to say a huge thank you to the Daily Pop and Nightly Pop teams for their creativity and commitment, including working countless hours to keep these shows up and running through the pandemic.”

